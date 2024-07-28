Kelly Quinlan
Here are some updates and I'll keep them coming as more news breaks.
Headlining the festivities was top OL target Josh Petty from Fellowship Christian. He had a great visit that went very well. GT was able to get a final pitch in for him ahead of his decision on August 12th. The Jackets and FSU are locked in a tight race to land the talented OL. FSU in the meantime had a USF commit visit there today who is also an OT ironically from Riverwood HS Sean Poret who camped at GT but wasn't an offer guy for them. I found it interesting that they brought a kid down from Atlanta to Tally for their big recruiting weekend.
Speaking of Fellowship Christian, GT offered their QB/ATH Jonathan Granby today. It was his first offer.
Georgia Tech offered several guys on my watch list for the event, ATH Brayden Rouse from Kell HS, Buford HS OL Graham Houston, Walton HS TE Jude Cascone, and Walton HS LB Noah LaVallee both from the 2026 class. Enworth (Tenn) DB Justin Hopkins also landed an offer from GT.
There was even a new 2027 offer to Hampton HS DB Kamarui Dorsey.
