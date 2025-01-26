Rouse says Georgia Tech continues to make him their top priority guy at his spot in the 2026 class. He also said he is very comfortable at GT after so many visits.Fairchild has been a pretty heavy GT lean and he continues to love him some Georgia Tech. He said he was really impressed with all the new things coming to GT and his one-on-one time with Coach Key and Coach Santucci.Weivoda really enjoyed the visit and has proved to be a top LB target for Kyle Pope and Tyler Santucci. They said he could play OLB and edge. They like that he is versatile and can line up in different positions.The Sprayberry HS standout enjoyed his visit a lot and in particular his one-on-one with Coach Key. I'll try to go see him soon as he is down the road from me.Trent McKnight and DeAndre Smelter made a strong push for Dandridge. He was at the Miami game and today was his first visit in-depth visit. It won't be his last.