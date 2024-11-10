I figured I'd get a jump start on this since I've been able to work some sources tonight.Turner was at GT for the second time this week after attending practice earlier this week. He was fired up about the GT win and very into the game. I feel like this one might become a personal thing after Auburn flipped for Key and his staff to get him back in the fold. Turner is a better fit at GT in many ways. The heat on Gus in Auburn could also end up playing a factor.The Jackets are doing a lot of work here to flip the speedy WR. Trent McKnight went to see him last week and GT has made huge strides if casting doubt on his commitment. The way GT used both Eric Singleton Jr and Malik Rutherford today was very interesting for Allen.Marshall has emerged as a top target for that final HS RB spot in the 2025 class after Norv McKenzie went to see him and offered him. Marshall was very impressed with the GT run game, how they used multiple backs and seeing a team in his home state beating a top 5 team. Marshall was committed to USF before flipping to Minnesota and it wouldn't be shocking to see him flip again.