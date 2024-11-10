ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Recruit Reactions to the GT win over #4 Miami

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
78,431
290,387
113
43
East Cobb
I figured I'd get a jump start on this since I've been able to work some sources tonight.


Turner was at GT for the second time this week after attending practice earlier this week. He was fired up about the GT win and very into the game. I feel like this one might become a personal thing after Auburn flipped for Key and his staff to get him back in the fold. Turner is a better fit at GT in many ways. The heat on Gus in Auburn could also end up playing a factor.


The Jackets are doing a lot of work here to flip the speedy WR. Trent McKnight went to see him last week and GT has made huge strides if casting doubt on his commitment. The way GT used both Eric Singleton Jr and Malik Rutherford today was very interesting for Allen.


Marshall has emerged as a top target for that final HS RB spot in the 2025 class after Norv McKenzie went to see him and offered him. Marshall was very impressed with the GT run game, how they used multiple backs and seeing a team in his home state beating a top 5 team. Marshall was committed to USF before flipping to Minnesota and it wouldn't be shocking to see him flip again.
 
  • Like
Reactions: swarmstorm, smooth4lfe678, jparker04 and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING WAR ROOM GT FB Recruiting 11/3

Replies
50
Views
6K
The Buzz - Members Only
Gojackets01
Gojackets01
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL My story on the GT win over #4 Miami

Replies
10
Views
934
The Buzz - Members Only
TexJacket
TexJacket
holtonk

FOOTBALL Miami dirty shots

Replies
22
Views
952
The Buzz - Members Only
WaCoJacket
W
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Recruit Reaction after Georgia Tech's win over No. 10 FSU

Replies
27
Views
4K
The Buzz - Members Only
Alex Farrer
Alex Farrer
Kelly Quinlan

No YouTube tonight, week ahead update

Replies
11
Views
1K
The Buzz - Members Only
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back