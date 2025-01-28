He got back with me yesterday and gave me a few responses but probably not enough to do a full update story. He has made the move to IMG Academy by the way in recent weeks and will spend his senior season there after being at Mill Creek previously.Forkpa was one of several big prospects at the first Junior Day on Saturday. He cut right to the chase about what he liked from his time at Tech..."I liked it a lot. The coaches aren’t fake people. They show you what you’re gonna get if you decide to come there."Forkpa said he didn't get to see a lot of the facilities with the construction going on but liked the part he saw. He also said he didn't go into a lot of detail with the coaches about his fit in the defense but will continue to talk to them in the coming weeks and months.When asked if Georgia Tech would be among his top schools when he eventually cuts down his list, he simply responded "Yes."Forkpa said he is trying to get to Florida State this weekend for a visit and then to Cincinnati soon as well. He said he plans to have a Top 8 list after his spring football and then wants to take official visits this summer. He doesn't have a full timeline on when he wants to commit like some prospects wanting to do it before senior year but I get the feeling he doesn't want to drag it out too long into the Fall either.He's one of the better linebackers in the 2026 class, and I think Georgia Tech has made a big impression on him so far. I'm not sure how being at IMG Academy will change his recruitment. We will see on that.