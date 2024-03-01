I was unable to attend due to my youngest having his four-year-old doctor's appointment and shots today.



Damon Stoudamire



On his three seniors Kyle, Ty and Carter, he said it has been great coaching all three and they are great guys. I wish he had them earlier in their careers from a selfish standpoint. They've done a great job. Kyle and Ty have had a bigger impact on the court in games, but Carter has had just as big of an impact with his voice in the locker room and the maturity of who he is and where he came from. He is a walk-on, but he played at Air Force last year and played a significant role there and then came here to GT to be an engineer. His whole thing was being able to help any way he could. He really appreciates haveing him around with his experience and knowledge on the floor.



On Kyle's clutch free throw shooting, he gives you have comfort zone and that is always great to have your ball handler as you best free throw shooter and Kyle has been money at the free throw line and he has done a great job and it always gives you a comfort zone having a guy like that at the end of games.



Stoudamire said the season isn't over yet and he isn't in self-reflection mode yet on his first year here. They are still trying to win games and they've won 2 of 3 and this is a big game for GT against FSU and they pose different challenges. They need to handle their pressure, not turn the ball over, rebound the ball, and on the defensive end limit them to one shot and that is their focus. It is not the last game and they are not buried yet. They are playing every game left as if they have something to gain.



The last time, they had bad offense and they've got to share the ball like they did last weekend at Miami. If they have that they'll be in a position to have a chance to win.



He said there is a lot to play for and a lot with the seedings. They are still playing and trying to be the best they can be and FSU tomorrow will be a chance to improve that.



Stoudamire said they gave the guys Wednesday off to rest and they practiced the rest of the week. The break was needed and they got some rest for guys with nicknack injuries and worked on a few things as well. They are looking forward to finishing the season strong.



Stoudamire said they do a lot of film work and they watch film all the time. They just need to get it. This part of the year is more mental than physical. You will get more done off the floor than on it this time of the year.



On Nait George studying under Kyle, it is the seasoning part of it, just seeing how Kyle reacted to a lot of things that were going on. I know in a lot of respects he had a good year, but he was a part-time starter last year and started the last 10 games for Tech last year and he hasn't started a game this year and I think he has handled that well. I thought he showed a great sense of maturity in handling that on and off the floor and I hope Nait can take that away from him. Kyle is a high-character individual to be able to do the things he did. He is what a student-athlete embodies.



Stoudamire said part of the offensive issues is guys getting bored doing the same things over and over again and he thinks the Miami game is the recipe, but it has been the same recipe all year and that has recipe has worked for the most part in their wins this year. They have to share the ball and they are a better team when they share the ball. Getting guys to stay the course of what they are doing and that is why there have been so many inconsistencies, getting too high off wins and too low off losses. Good teams/good programs do that, don't get too high or low.



