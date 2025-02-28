We spoke to Damon Stoudamire and guard Lance Terry today.



Stoudamire said that Ibrahim Souare was back practicing today and he was getting on to him like normal. He was running and jumping and doing everything. He said he was happy it was not anything serious with him given the lack of bodies and the quality minutes that Souare is getting this season to help his development.



Kowacie Reeves is still out, Damon Stoudamire said they have not spoken about a redshirt and he is focused on the next four games they have for sure left. I do not expect Luke O'Brien or Javian McCollum to be back either. Wacie told someone I know he is about a month away from being back. O'Brien and McCollum were both not practicing today either.



Stoudamire said that he hopes that the team learned their lesson from the BC game and NC State is coming in hungry and desperate to make the ACCT. He said they are going to have to come out and be ready for a fight. He said the guys need to remember they have a lot to play for as well and match their energy. He said the big thing for NC State is not turning the ball over and GT's shot selection.



Stoudamire said that Terry is a first-class person and has been great to coach and has been their best player for the majority of the season even with the hand/wrist injury. He really stepped up at Pitt and looked like his old self and he is an easy guy to root for.



On Darrion Sutton, Stoudamire said he has been doing a lot of things that don't show up in the box score and they expect more from him in the NC State game because they'll need him. He said it is tough to judge whether Jaeden Mustaf and D Sutton are as freshmen. He said aside from Duke there are very few freshmen playing major minutes in the P4 this season.



On Baye Ndongo's rebounding, Stoudamire said it has been good to see it and the big thing he has been impressed with is his out of area rebounds, meaning rebounds he gets from crashing the glass or grabbing loose balls that are not expected for a player in his position to get to when the shot goes up.



I asked Damon if he talked to the team about what NC State did last year and how they could follow a similar path going into the ACCT and he said that has come up some, but right now they are focusing on these final three regular season games.



I asked Lance Terry about his injury and he spoke about how hard it was playing in the UVA game when he reinjured it again and couldn't shoot physically and trying to battle back from that. The tape is off now and he is getting used to having it off and getting used to it being on and it has been a series of adjustments.



Terry said it was difficult making the decision to redshirt last year but it was the right one and the reality is sinking in that he is about to be done playing at GT soon.