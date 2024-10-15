Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. UNC. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.Probably our best blitz disguise all season. #16 Gibbs easily gets around the big, slow-foot tackle on the Dime blitz. We do a good job finding our assignment and latching on. Job well done, but…..The most glaring issue from this game is our pass defense with us being misaligned and not doing assignment properly. This looked like game 1 instead game 7.1) I may have to go back and rewatch some clips but it appears that we have now made Tatum the MLB in some sub packages. Let’s just say it didn’t go to well.Assignment bust: the MLB is zoning off the #3 receiving threat. Presnap that is the RB. As the route concept develops, the new # 3 is the slot who curls on the hash. Tatum, who is a hook/curl defender, pushes out to the flat. Now we have Tatum and the nickel in the flat with creates an easy first down conversion. If he stays on the has next to 3, it’s a PBU or coverage sackIf you want to get 375yds rushed you, just have a light box and an unsound defense. We motion the TE out. Collins must’ve told his defenders that Luke can shoot like his dad and if he looks like he’s running to basketball scrimmage then double team him. Two defenders go with Luke, now we have 5 blockers vs. 5 defenders. Easy moneyIt only takes 1. Fitted perfectly except for 1 guy. We can be better on this double team but I’m not a fan of how nonchalant Tatum is filling this hole. Also, bad footwork by Tatum. He needs to be attacking this RB on his inside leg bc even a miss will spill outside to an unaccounted for Burrell for a potential stopWe have to figure this out immediately especially before Miami. The nickel and Safety are a tag team here on how they will decide which person will take which based on if he goes inside or outside or IO as most call in the field. In this case based on leverage, it appears the safety will man the receiver if goes inside and nickel would take him if he goes outside. Whoever left after they declare who man it is, is now a robber defender and will pick up any crossers. Both defenders declare and now we have a wide open WRKnowing your angles are not only good for IG pics. It works well in football as well. Great job but #17 Jackson taking out both OL on the screen and forcing the ball back inside to the help. Unfortunately, both of our defenders over pursued and made this a manageable FG attemptOne of the plays you can see a mile away due CGC defensive alignment. This is man Cov all the way. The stack backers and DE all take the RB and no one is accounting for King.Funny how football works. Good things usually happens to well- coached teams. This was a batted pass/ lateral vs Louisville. It’s a 30yd gain vs. an unsound defense. GT got away with one tho. Not only a busted play but this very well could’ve been called OPI with the WR crack blocking here and Luke catch the ball beyond the LOSRemember when i said i think Tatum/Efford switched spots on Dime? Well, apparently they are still doing their old responsibilities. We appear to be in a cover 2 shell. Tatum is the MLB and is a middle read player. If #3 going vertical down the middle, then he will run with them. He plays hook/curl instead. Efford is the WLB is hook/curl player zoning off #2 to the weak side, which would be the RB on the right hash. Tatum plays hook/curl causing us to have 2 guys in the same zone and Efford runs the deep middle route creating a huge void on the field. This cannot happenWhy the coaches were so adamant about telling Jamal he was going to bust one? Bc they probably noticed CGC defense wouldn’t have a deep middle defender in sight. UNC sends Nickel pressure. Their MLB over pursues and Jamal is untouched up the middle for the game winner