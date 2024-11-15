Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. Miami. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.A masterclass on how to utilize the bye week to make adjustments. Game ball to both coordinators. Today, i will breakdown how CBF made lite work of Miami’s man defensive scheme. Versus primary coverage team (FSU, UNC, & Miami), the offense has rushed for avg of 220yds. Santucci made a switch in the secondary with Omar Daniels and CPL. Daniels was at safety and CPL at nickel. The switch led to Daniels having the game of his life.What’s the best way to beat to man coverage? Misdirection and motion. The constant eye candy displaced defenders and created edges/angles for a big day on the groundWe have split backs with #8 Rutherford in the backfield. The split action in the backfield takes a defender out of the box. Great seal and kick by Hawes & Robinson. Haynes in the open field 1v1 is almost an automatic win for himMiami played mostly in a 5 man Bear front with a stand up DE and LB on the edge. They slanted away from the formation strength.Simple outside zone. This play illustrates why #54 Jordan Williams was OL of the week. He washes the slanting DE and climbs up blocks the MLB to make this an explosive run. I need Alexander to stick his foot in the ground and cut back for the TDThis may have been our best tackling game all season as well. Here we have a tunnel screen. Appears there is a hat for hat but Miami double teams the Nickel back. Good job by Daniels sticking the ball carrier for a short gainHere is another example of our DBs being physical. This is the effort we needed vs. Syracuse and Notre DameScouted look of the week!!! You couldn’t defend this any better. Great job speed turning by the CB to find the TE, good job taking the RB in the flat, great job by the LB shooting his gun forcing the QB into a decision and great job Josh Robinson for covering the 3rd TE who posted at the sticks on the hash mark. Job well doneGreat release and stacking the DB by Chase Lane. We have Miami in Cov 1, which means outside leveraged by the DBs. Chase beats the jam and gets directly in front of the DB so the DB has to play thru his body. Great ball by Philo. Put it in a place where only Chase can catch itPlaymaker making plays in key moments!!!Here we have a high low concept for Miami’s Cov 2 defense. Massive coverage bust by Miami LB.The MLB is inexcusably covering a 5yd route on 3rd & 18. Situational awareness on -10. The WLB out does the MLB and decides to cover a route behind the LOS. If the WLB drop in his zone on the hash, he makes this window a lot tighter to throw in. Nonetheless, great throw and catch by the PACS guysSame Bear look, same results on the edge. The man coverage is causing a lot of issues bc you have to respect your assignment. Great job by the TEs blocking and the hard read to the RB freezes the MLB which is just enough for King to get to the edgeI’m not sure what is more impressive here: The effort and guys maintaining their rush lanes or the DBs doing a great job not getting picked in man coverage and causing a coverage sack. Excellent team defense!SMH. Not to disparage anyone but what did he see here to run out of bounds bc both of the defenders in his vision were blocked. This should’ve been an easy first down pick upNot sure if King wanted to make a statement run or his arm was hurting, but this was an easy TD if he dumps it to the TE here on the RPO