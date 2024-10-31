ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Couch Coach vs. Virginia Tech

ibeeballin

ibeeballin

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Jul 17, 2012
16,492
93,522
113
Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. VT. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.

A game of frustration and “what ifs”,

giphy.gif


“What if” 3 guys do not miss the block on the nickel back that made the tackle? If blocked decently, it’s a 3-4 yard gain and your playbook opens up some on 3rd and short


giphy.gif

giphy.gif


‘What if’ Pyron throws the ball and give Singleton a chance? Not sure what he saw to make him pull the ball down but this is 6 as Singleton beat the deep middle safety for a possible TD


giphy.gif


A lost of focus here by Rod Shelley. He’s responsible for the TE as it appear to be man coverage here. Shelley appears to put his eyes on the QB and loses the TE. If he actually green dog, (blitz if your man assignment blocks) he could’ve kept him in or at minimum been attached to him.


giphy.gif


“What if” Efford was there, would he have called out the tackle over formation and communicated that TE is eligible. Lightsey is unsure who to cover and vacates the middle for an easy TD



giphy.gif


Is Buster putting shackles on Pyron by telling him who to throw to presnap? Looks like it on this play. We have hitches on the edge and verticals by the TEs. VT running a CB blitz. Singleton needs show his numbers immediately as he’s open early & not curl at the defender. I question Buster here bc Pyron is looking over the middle. VT got away with a hold/PI on Beetham and Hawes wide open for a 1st down as well


giphy.gif


Notre Dame did pretty well vs our Cov 2 and it appears we corrected our mistakes especially with the MLB closing the space and carrying the middle vertical threat. Good job by Shelly sinking, firing with his facemask up seeing his target and tackling thru the ball carrier

giphy.gif


The flashes we see with Tahj Butler vs run is just beautiful football. Nothing looks better than a confident LB seeing it and going to make the play. He needs to be getting reps at WLB spot to get him ready for the future

giphy.gif


One of the few times our pass rushers looked like some of the other elite passers we envy every weekend. Great job by Height using his hands and even better fake to the inside to get Drones to declare out of the pocket to create the sack


giphy.gif

Great design + Plus bad read = INT

Presnap you have 6 blockers vs 6 defenders. Probably should’ve checked to run, but you have 2v1 in the boundary, well that’s until the LB buzz to the flat. 2 issues: I’m not sure why Singleton ran up the field on his smoke screen. What is Pyron looking at? Singleton never looked back and the defender is in Pyron vision

Enters the dough boy
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


Remember when i said, we began to see different routes/concepts once Philo came in, this dagger concept is something that i haven’t seen be made available for Pyron. You get the clearout by Rutherford and the dig behind it from Singleton. A better throw by Philo and this is 6

giphy.gif


What a drop in the bucket throw. Poor pass pro by the RB but Philo does a great job climbing up and letting it fly. Great throw and catch!

giphy.gif


Good job by Philo making the quick read. This is why you do not the let the ball into your body bc this will eventually happen. Uncharacteristic day by Rutherford

giphy.gif


Can’t let the pressure rattle you! Another slot blitz from VT. Philo needs to hold to ball a tick longer and get ready to throw the corner route to Rutherford (the slot WR)
 
  • Like
Reactions: buzzgolf14, jparker04, Rcumber and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ibeeballin

FOOTBALL Couch Coach vs. Notre Dame

Replies
10
Views
1K
The Buzz - Members Only
mbjacket
mbjacket
ibeeballin

FOOTBALL Coach Couch vs UNC

Replies
19
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
ibeeballin
ibeeballin
ibeeballin

FOOTBALL Couch Coach vs. Duke

Replies
24
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
Camgarrett
Camgarrett
ibeeballin

FOOTBALL Couch Coach vs. Louisville

Replies
26
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
jacket435678
J
ibeeballin

FOOTBALL Couch Coach vs. Syracuse

Replies
66
Views
5K
The Buzz - Members Only
BeatYaleandUGA
B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back