Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. VT. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.A game of frustration and “what ifs”,“What if” 3 guys do not miss the block on the nickel back that made the tackle? If blocked decently, it’s a 3-4 yard gain and your playbook opens up some on 3rd and short‘What if’ Pyron throws the ball and give Singleton a chance? Not sure what he saw to make him pull the ball down but this is 6 as Singleton beat the deep middle safety for a possible TDA lost of focus here by Rod Shelley. He’s responsible for the TE as it appear to be man coverage here. Shelley appears to put his eyes on the QB and loses the TE. If he actually green dog, (blitz if your man assignment blocks) he could’ve kept him in or at minimum been attached to him.“What if” Efford was there, would he have called out the tackle over formation and communicated that TE is eligible. Lightsey is unsure who to cover and vacates the middle for an easy TDIs Buster putting shackles on Pyron by telling him who to throw to presnap? Looks like it on this play. We have hitches on the edge and verticals by the TEs. VT running a CB blitz. Singleton needs show his numbers immediately as he’s open early & not curl at the defender. I question Buster here bc Pyron is looking over the middle. VT got away with a hold/PI on Beetham and Hawes wide open for a 1st down as wellNotre Dame did pretty well vs our Cov 2 and it appears we corrected our mistakes especially with the MLB closing the space and carrying the middle vertical threat. Good job by Shelly sinking, firing with his facemask up seeing his target and tackling thru the ball carrierThe flashes we see with Tahj Butler vs run is just beautiful football. Nothing looks better than a confident LB seeing it and going to make the play. He needs to be getting reps at WLB spot to get him ready for the futureOne of the few times our pass rushers looked like some of the other elite passers we envy every weekend. Great job by Height using his hands and even better fake to the inside to get Drones to declare out of the pocket to create the sackGreat design + Plus bad read = INTPresnap you have 6 blockers vs 6 defenders. Probably should’ve checked to run, but you have 2v1 in the boundary, well that’s until the LB buzz to the flat. 2 issues: I’m not sure why Singleton ran up the field on his smoke screen. What is Pyron looking at? Singleton never looked back and the defender is in Pyron visionEnters the dough boyRemember when i said, we began to see different routes/concepts once Philo came in, this dagger concept is something that i haven’t seen be made available for Pyron. You get the clearout by Rutherford and the dig behind it from Singleton. A better throw by Philo and this is 6What a drop in the bucket throw. Poor pass pro by the RB but Philo does a great job climbing up and letting it fly. Great throw and catch!Good job by Philo making the quick read. This is why you do not the let the ball into your body bc this will eventually happen. Uncharacteristic day by RutherfordCan’t let the pressure rattle you! Another slot blitz from VT. Philo needs to hold to ball a tick longer and get ready to throw the corner route to Rutherford (the slot WR)