Caught up with Tucker DL CJ Jackson and those around him earlier this week.Jackson remains firmly committed to Georgia Tech, but several other schools are still in the mix.Among those schools are two programs reaching out the most: Colorado and Alabama.Colorado is working to try to get him on campus for the USC game later this month, the same day GT returns home to face Bowling Green.From what I have been told, it does not sound like a final decision has been made on the visit, but many around Jackson and the Tucker program believe he will be in Boulder.Something to keep an eye on. I plan to get over to see him and the Tucker program later this month to get a full update.