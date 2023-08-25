ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING The latest on DT commit Landen Marshall..

Russell Johnson

Russell Johnson

Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
May 19, 2016
At the Andalusia game on Thursday night, DT commit Landen Marshall was seen wearing an Auburn towel, with Georgia Tech gloves.
When talking with my colleague Caleb Jones, Marshall re-iterated that his commitment is still at a 10 out of 10.

Both Auburn and LSU are still recruiting him. Auburn will host him for an unofficial visit next weekend. He will be at Georgia Tech the week after.

Marshall said that while it would be great for Key to get things off and running in year one, he’s more focused on what he and the rest of the current commits are going to do once they get there.


Marshall is not an early enrollee. Buckle up, this one may have some twists and turns to follow depending on what happens elsewhere.
 
