ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL GT Pro Day Updates

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
75,837
269,753
113
43
East Cobb
Georgia Tech will hold their Pro Day either in BDS depending on the weather or more likely in the Brock Indoor as the weather already sucks. Starts at 1 pm

Working out will be

TE Luke Benson, WR Dominick Blaylock, DB Jaylon King, TE Dylan Leonard, LB Braelen Oliver, OL Connor Scaglione, DB Myles Sims and RB Dontae Smith.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BuzzThePlumber, reminowski06, ifwinterends and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL SR Day participants

Replies
11
Views
1K
The Buzz - Members Only
Tom Wall
T
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Q's Take Sponsored by Inteleca: Different challenges for GT FB in spring practice

Replies
24
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
rpowell014
rpowell014
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Brent Key Media Avail Quotes 11/7

Replies
26
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
Gojackets01
Gojackets01
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL GT Player Notes and Quotes 11/15

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Buzz - Members Only
gratefuljackets
gratefuljackets
Kelly Quinlan

JOL Mailbag 11/6 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Replies
47
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
wwarcher09
W
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today