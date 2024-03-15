Kelly Quinlan
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 75,837
-
- 269,753
-
- 113
-
- 43
Georgia Tech will hold their Pro Day either in BDS depending on the weather or more likely in the Brock Indoor as the weather already sucks. Starts at 1 pm
Working out will be
TE Luke Benson, WR Dominick Blaylock, DB Jaylon King, TE Dylan Leonard, LB Braelen Oliver, OL Connor Scaglione, DB Myles Sims and RB Dontae Smith.
Working out will be
TE Luke Benson, WR Dominick Blaylock, DB Jaylon King, TE Dylan Leonard, LB Braelen Oliver, OL Connor Scaglione, DB Myles Sims and RB Dontae Smith.