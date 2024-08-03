ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Scrimmage Notes and Quotes 8/3

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
76,558
276,176
113
43
East Cobb
They went for about 3 hours today. We spoke extensively to Brent Key after practice for almost 27 minutes about the scrimmage and some other topics. I'll keep this to the scrimmage itself.

Key said they did some pre-practice individual work and then scrimmaged and followed that with some situational football like 3rd downs and driving the field at the end of the game. Right at 160 plays today and last year they were shooting for 140 and only got 126 last year done. He said at 125 this year guys were staying off the ground and were fresh so they were able to finish it up.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: tech_90, reminowski06, masondollar7 and 12 others
Kelly Quinlan said:
They went for about 3 hours today. We spoke extensively to Brent Key after practice for almost 27 minutes about the scrimmage and some other topics. I'll keep this to the scrimmage itself.

Key said they did some pre-practice individual work and then scrimmaged and followed that with some situational football like 3rd downs and driving the field at the end of the game. Right at 160 plays today and last year they were shooting for 140 and only got 126 last year done. He said at 125 this year guys were staying off the ground and were fresh so they were able to finish it up.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Andr3wE, ramblin_rekt and gtgamecocks
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

HOOPS Tech basketball notes and quotes from practice 8/1

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
KDU88
K
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Post Practice Notes and Quotes 7/26 Fall Camp Day 3

Replies
1
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
JacketsBy50
J
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Georgia Tech Practice Notes and Quotes 7/31

Replies
16
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Practice Notes and Quotes 7/29

Replies
66
Views
4K
The Buzz - Members Only
ncjacket
N
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 7/30

Replies
25
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
GTDGN04
GTDGN04
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back