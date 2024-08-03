Kelly Quinlan
They went for about 3 hours today. We spoke extensively to Brent Key after practice for almost 27 minutes about the scrimmage and some other topics. I'll keep this to the scrimmage itself.
Key said they did some pre-practice individual work and then scrimmaged and followed that with some situational football like 3rd downs and driving the field at the end of the game. Right at 160 plays today and last year they were shooting for 140 and only got 126 last year done. He said at 125 this year guys were staying off the ground and were fresh so they were able to finish it up.
