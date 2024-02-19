Russell's Ramblings: A look at a busy Sunday in Carrollton and beyond, pres. by MyPerfectFranchise.net

As I woke up on Sunday morning, I knew the task ahead of me- leave no later than 6:30am, kiss each of the girls on the forehead before I leave, and pace myself for what was going to be a wild day.



Going through the list of expected visitors at the Under Armour camp at Carrollton, there were over 70 prospects who were expected to be in attendance that I had targeted to interview.



This is the beginning of a new weekly column, Russell's Ramblings. Every week, I'm going to pull the curtain and give JOL subscribers an inside look. This week's topic- QB Comparisons, Under Armour Camp Notes, and a moment in the Johnson household I won't soon forget.



Starting with the quarterback position, originally there was a bit of a worried tone from those at Carrollton HS on Sunday morning, as just six QB's had shown up for the portion of the camp where the position was needed to throw passes for RBvLB 1v1's.



Sons of Georgia/Georgia Tech OC's Mike Bobo and Buster Faulkner were among the group of six.



At the time, there was no Julian Lewis. No Shane Throgmartin. No Antwann Hill Jr., either. Lewis was the biggest surprise due to the fact that the event was taking place at his school.



The media left the building for awards and interviews with the OL/DL group, and from there when we returned, the quarterback position had a lot more than six working out.



Hill, Throgmartin, and Lewis, among several others, had arrived.



Georgia Tech fans have become enamored quickly with Antwann Hill Jr., with the hype around each tweet, post, IG story growing each time he shares.



On Sunday, despite not hearing from a member of the staff at GT since visiting in January, Hill wore a GT towel that caught the attention of several.



That was the biggest news that came out of Carrollton HS at the QB position for Georgia Tech.



As Hill begins to narrow things down further, take visits, and commit, Georgia Tech seems to have moved on.



(this is the definition of a recruit recruiting a school more than the school is recruiting him)



As for the reality of Hill’s recruitment, there are currently four main contenders- Duke, Florida, Texas A&M, and Florida State.



Speaking of the Seminoles, from a mentality standpoint and as a passer, Hill Jr. reminds me a lot of former FSU commit Jeff Sims. When Hill has everything clicking and moving in the right direction (mechanics, timing, footwork, etc.) he looks a lot like the good Jeff Sims that some GT fans may remember fondly. When one part is off, or even slightly disrupted, things can get ugly in a hurry.



It is unclear what type of ability Hill really has with his legs, and given the aspirations and goals of his Houston County team this coming season, I would be shocked to see them use him in that way.



Throgmartin showed flashes, but the more I watch him, the more I wonder if he has what it takes to truly make an impact at the Power Four level. Is he close enough to that caliber as things stand to play at that level? Yes. Can he be a part of an ACC-winning offense? I’m not so sure.



In the era of NIL, both at the collegiate and HS level, sometimes things can get to be a bit much. While it is unclear if a major network already has ownership of the video, everywhere Julian Lewis went on Sunday, a camera crew followed. Tying his shoe? Camera crew. Talking to a WR about a route? Camera crew. It was a sight to behold. His talent speaks for itself, though. No cameras or security guards needed.



When you have three kids, sometimes you can’t help but compare one to the other. That is especially true when the oldest is 10, the middle is almost 4, and the youngest just turned 1.



I remember the first time my oldest, Emory, was waiting for me at the door when I got home from work. I was working at a fast food restaurant, but she didn’t know any better. All she knew was that he daddy had not been home for several hours, and then she heard loud noises and was hopeful that it was me coming home.



Rowan (middle child) was born during COVID, so I didn’t leave her much, if at all, the first year or so. The first time I remember her waiting for me, she wasn’t waiting by the door. She had opened the door and was in the garage, and ran up to the car door as I was parking. She still does this almost every time I leave, whether it be for work, church, or just to run errands. Middle child syndrome includes skipping the door and risking it ALL to be the first thing you see when you pull into the garage.



On Sunday, the youngest broke the drought. We have a gate at our house blocking off the living room from the kitchen, and after the onslaught that was Emory and Rowan as I pulled in, there baby girl was, standing up on the gate and not taking her eyes off her daddy. Her hands were raised as I walked near, and her blank stare had quickly turned into a smile.



Sure, these are moments that every parent goes through. When this happened on Sunday, though, I was reminded of why I do what I do. Why I work what sometimes ends up being 14-16 hour days between Rivals and my day job, and why I am exhausted to the point that sometimes the Live Q&A would become the delayed Q&A, because I was just that tired.



