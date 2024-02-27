Russell's Ramblings: 2/27 edition, pres. by MyPerfectFranchise.net

This week is a big one for Georgia Tech baseball. Following the Georgia State matchup on Tuesday afternoon, the biggest non-conference series of the season takes place this weekend as UGA awaits.



Under first-year head coach Wes Johnson, the Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start, and look as potent offensively as any team in Athens has in several years.



But as both teams prepare for this weekend, a matchup being hyped up by national media as one of the most-anticipated in the country, they'll both want to be sure not to look too far ahead.



The Bulldogs have a rare two day, two opponent mid-week slate, facing off against Presbyterian on Tuesday and Michigan State on Wednesday.



The Yellow Jackets, as mentioned above, are set to face in-state foe Georgia State on Tuesday.



Getting off to a hot start is nothing new for Danny Hall and Georgia Tech, starting the last two seasons 9-0 and 8-1 heading into the COFH series.



The Bulldogs in the last two seasons have entered the series with a 7-2 record and a 7-0 record heading into the series.



Given the buzz around both programs heading into this weekend, going a combined 3-0 in the mid-week could lead to the types of crowds in Atlanta, Athens, and Lawrenceville that these players dreamed of growing up.



-------------------------------------------------



Georgia Tech opted to switch things up last weekend against Cornell, moving Terry Busse back into the bullpen and elevate Cam Hill into the Friday night starter spot.



Hill struggled coming out, but settled in and found his groove. He finished with 4 IP, 7 K and just 1 ER to his name. As he works his pitch count up the 70 he threw last weekend will likely be somewhat of a floor moving forward.



Aeden Finateri, albeit against lesser competition, has been everything and more for GT in the Saturday role. FInateri's given up just 1 run in 11 innings, to go along with an absurd 18/2 K/BB rate that has to have first-year pitching coach Matthew Taylor pretty pumped up.



The biggest question marks on the pitching staff going into the weekend are-



A. Who starts on Sunday?

B. Will Ben King regain his form from late last season?



In regards to A, the easy answer and the one I am sure Taylor would like to go with is Mason Patel. In his outing on Sunday against Cornell, Patel wasn't missing many bats, and while he wasn't giving up walks, he was ineffective and gave a Cornell offense that had been inconsistent all weekend to find themselves a bit.



The combination of Patel and a few defensive miscues led to Georgia Tech’s first loss of the season.



Here are three candidates I would consider for the Sunday role-



Cam Jones-



0.00 ERA in 5.2 IP in relief, has also started games both in the OF and at 1B.



Logan McGuire-



Starter last Tuesday in a return from injury, gave up 3 R in 4 innings to GaSo while striking out 7.



Tate McKee-



Freshman has impressed each time out, but is the Sunday stage too big for McKee? Opponents are batting .091 against him, with just 1 hit in 3.1 IP.



-------------------------------------------------



While it has not been a deciding factor in any of the games thus far, fans of Georgia Tech’s games thus far, fans (and likely the coaches too) have come to expect more from the catcher position.



Indiana transfer Matthew Ellis has started all but two games thus far, and as Tuesday night’s matchup approaches with Georgia State, Ellis has the lowest batting average of the regulars (.276) has 2 RBI, and the only OBP under .400.



Behind Ellis at the position is Sophomore Tyler Minnick and Freshman Vahn Lackey.



Minnick is by far the best defensive catcher of the trio.



Lackey is likely the best offensive catcher of the trio. At least from the (small) sample size in his limited AB’s.



Ellis fits right in the middle, give or take, which has led to him being the guy early on in the season.



Given the hot start of guys below him in the lineup such as fellow transfers Bobby Zmarzlak and Mike Becchetti, until Ellis starts producing more at the plate he may need to move down the order a bit.



Lackey may not be ready for the full-time role this season, but the tools and the potential he’s shown both at the plate and behind the plate have been impressive. He’s got as many RBI and HR as Ellis in 25 less AB’s.



The late addition to Georgia Tech’s 2023 class had some tough stretches this summer, to the point that some on JOL were wondering if he’d even be able to contribute.



Ellis will get out of his early season funk, one would think. When he makes contact, it is hard contact. An opportunity like the one in front of Georgia Tech on Tuesday against Georgia State may be the type of spot where you see what Lackey can bring to the table as a nine-inning player and not just a mid-game replacement.



-------------------------------------------------



Georgia Tech is turning to Carson Ballard on Tuesday against a struggling Georgia State team. Ballard threw four innings of no-hit ball against Radford, and looked to have full command of the strike zone as well, not allowing a single baserunner.



The matchup will be the first of its kind for Cam Jones, Cam Landry, and Mason Patel, as the trio left the Panthers’ program in the off-season.



Players to watch for the Panthers-



RF Jojo Jackson - 3 HR, 8 RBI, 1.197 OPS

1B Luke Boynton - 5 HR, 7 RBI, 1.348 OPS