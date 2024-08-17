Kelly Quinlan
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 76,807
-
- 278,847
-
- 113
-
- 43
One of the things I always look at as I try to handicap games or make decisions on how I think teams will finish is returning experience. That can vary by the program's quality (***cough Vanderbilt), but Georgia Tech isn't fielding a low G5 team every week and even during the dark days of GC3 they had plenty of talent to go bowling every year.
Using PFF data I pulled GT's experience across both the defense looking exclusively at snaps played on either offense or defense so this will omit some key contributors like Josh Beetham or Henry Freer or other special teams guys with extensive work in those areas. I've found the data a little inconsistent with that. I used 250 snaps as a baseline career wise to consider that extensive experience on either side of the ball.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Using PFF data I pulled GT's experience across both the defense looking exclusively at snaps played on either offense or defense so this will omit some key contributors like Josh Beetham or Henry Freer or other special teams guys with extensive work in those areas. I've found the data a little inconsistent with that. I used 250 snaps as a baseline career wise to consider that extensive experience on either side of the ball.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.