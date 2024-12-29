ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL PFF Gradebook: Georgia Tech falls to Vandy in the Birmingham Bowl

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
79,894
308,324
113
44
East Cobb
This was according to PFF Georgia Tech's worst overall performance with a 56.6 PFF overall grade. Only Louisville (61.7) and Notre Dame (62.7) were below 64.3 overall this season. It was the worst PFF performance since the 2023 Clemson game (55.9) and third lowest under Key overall behind that Clemson game in 2023 and 2022 FSU game (54.3).

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: buzzgolf14, masondollar7, Joker5478 and 4 others
Kelly Quinlan said:
This was according to PFF Georgia Tech's worst overall performance with a 56.6 PFF overall grade. Only Louisville (61.7) and Notre Dame (62.7) were below 64.3 overall this season. It was the worst PFF performance since the 2023 Clemson game (55.9) and third lowest under Key overall behind that Clemson game in 2023 and 2022 FSU game (54.3).

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Wow
Reactions: GaTech90
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL PFF from the UGA game

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Buzz - Members Only
BigDaddyBuzz
BigDaddyBuzz
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING New portal names to keep an eye on for DL, WR and more

Replies
37
Views
6K
The Buzz - Members Only
Techwreck47
T
Kelly Quinlan

The GT Transfer Report Bye Week Edition

Replies
25
Views
3K
The Buzz - Members Only
GTDGN04
GTDGN04
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL A look at Georgia Tech projected starters PFF numbers and more

Replies
26
Views
4K
The Buzz - Members Only
bule1
bule1
ibeeballin

FOOTBALL Couch Coach Vs GA ST

Replies
42
Views
6K
The Buzz - Members Only
GTDGN04
GTDGN04
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back