Q's Site Update 7/14

Greetings everyone,



I wanted to give an overall update on where things are with the site now about two weeks out from Russell retiring from the recruiting writing business and media days in full swing.



On the recruiting/staff writer position, I will be conducting interviews this coming week and hopefully will have a decision shortly after that and someone in place by the first of August or thereabouts. I wanted to take some time to think about what I want from that position, talk to some different people in the business, and bounce ideas off on how to grow that position as well as position myself to make the site the best it can be over the next several years. This is a lot different than when I brought Russell on board as he was initially hired as a part-time freelancer and we worked together to grow that into a bigger position. This time I am looking for a full-time person so I want to be sure about my hire and that fit and the role.



The timing worked out okay because we are in a dead period until July 24th, then a quiet period for one week, and then another dead period for all of August except in the 48 hours before a home game which only comes into play ahead of the Georgia State game.



Conference Media Days are coming up. I'll actually be at the SEC one for two days this coming week in Dallas because no one else who works for me wanted to go to Dallas in mid-July (shocker). Then I will be at the ACC one in Charlotte on Sunday with GT going on Monday and then the team should report on the 23rd and camp should start up on the 24th but we do not have a media schedule just yet. That usually comes out at the ACC Kickoff or just before. My assumption is it will be similar to last year's Fall Camp with a bunch of different avails and a few quiet days mixed in. The good news is GT starts classes on August 19th so the team will have an extended fall camp basically gaining a week by playing week zero through August 17th and then sliding right into game mode. That will give Brent Key and his staff time to work with the players and start game planning ahead of the 20-hour rule that limits practice and meeting times once classes are in session at a school.



We will provide our typical top-tier coverage of fall camp as usual.



I'll be in Ireland for the game as you all know. I'm looking forward to meeting many of you there or seeing many of you again for the first time in a while.



On the video front, I'm recording another look back with a former GT player on Monday and you should see that probably on Tuesday or late Monday night as well as doing an interview with the ACC Nation guys again on Monday, but I'm unsure when they will upload that one. I'll be cranking back up the video content and probably aiming to do things twice a week in the season. I have one other cool video lined up as well for next week that will be a fun surprise that many will enjoy (not interviewing CPJ, something different).



I'll be launching our usual GoFundMe tip jar for travel tomorrow. That is always helpful as last year we hit another all-time high on travel expenses and that comes straight out of my pocket and I still cannot raise prices on here so it is a good way to help out the site if you enjoy what we do and can spare a few bucks.



Thanks for supporting us and I'm very excited about the future of JOL,



KQ