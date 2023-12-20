ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING NSD CENTRAL: Final predictions, live updates, more

Twas the night before the early signing period, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, but Russell’s phone sure was.

I didn’t originally anticipate this dropping as close to midnight as it is, please forgive me.

Things are in motion all over the country, coaches are working the phones, and pushing to close deals that many didn’t originally give Georgia Tech a chance at.

This projection is as of 11pm, and while I won’t make changes to this projection over the next several hours, this thread remain locked.

I plan to use this thread throughout the day for live updates.

As the NLI’s pour in, this will be the place to be.

As the clock nears midnight, Georgia Tech is expecting a significant amount of NLI’s and Financial Aid Agreements.

Let’s get to the final ESP projections, starting with two targets that I expect to land at South Carolina.

Milton WR Debron Gatling
Wayne County RB Matthew Fuller

-FINAL TRANSFER PROJECTIONS-

RB Elijah Green (UNC)
All-Ivy League TE Jackson Hawes (Yale)
TE Ryland Goede (Mississippi State, UGA)
All-CUSA OG Keylan Rutledge (MTSU)
DE Jack Barton (Furman)
LB EJ Lightsey (UGA)
LB Jackson Hamilton (Louisville)
Freshman All-American CB Syeed Gibbs (Rhode Island)
CB Warren Burrell (Tennessee)

-COMMITMENTS-

Note: E next to the name indicates their status as an early enrollee)

Ala. DT Landen Marshall
Ala. LB Caleb Dozier
Fla. C Santana Alo-Tupuola (E)
Fla. CB Nehemiah Chandler
Ga. QB Aaron Philo (E)
Ga. RB Trelain Maddox (E)
Ga. WR Isiah Canion (E)
Ga. WR Trey Horne (E)
Ga. TE Luke Harpring
Ga. TE David Prince
Ga. OL Jameson Riggs (E)
Ga. OL Jordan Floyd (E)
Ga. DE Uche Iloh
Ga. CB Cedric Franklin II (E)
La. S Christian Pritchett
La. LB Tah’j Butler (E)
N.C. OL Kai Greer
S.C. RUSH Jordan Boyd (E)
S.C. CB Troy Stevenson
Tex. QB Graham Knowles (E)
Tex. OL Harrison Moore (E)

-FINAL 2024 CLASS ESP PROJECTIONS-

Rivals250 Carrollwood Day (Fla.) RB Anthony Carrie (E)
Statesboro DE Amontrae Bradford *Projected FLIP from Colorado*
Theodore (Ala.) LB Cameron “Bobby” Pruitt *Projected FLIP from Miami* (E)
 
Last edited:
