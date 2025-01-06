I thought it would be helpful for everyone to see this broken down like this. This is everyone expected to enroll this week plus any additional portal pickups.



SPRING ENROLLEES

Signees

S- Jayden Barr HS

DT- Blake Belin HS

WR- Jamauri Brice HS

OL- Xavier Canales HS

DE- Andre Fuller HS

DT- Christian Garrett HS

S- Tae Harris HS

DE- Derry Norris Jr. HS

OL- Kevin Peay Jr. HS

OL- Josh Petty HS

RB- J.P. Powell HS

CB- Elgin Sessions HS

OL JaKolby Jones JUCO



Portal Additions

DT- Matthew Alexander (UCF)

TE- J.T. Byrne (Cal/Oregon State)

WR- Debron Gatling (SC)

CB- Kelvin Hill (UAB)

DE- A.J. Hoffler (Clemson)

RB- Malachi Hosley (Penn)

LB- Melvin Jordan IV (Oregon State)

TE- Harry Lodge (Wake)

RE- Brayden Manley (Mercer)

P- Marshall Nichols (UNLV/Miss State)

WR- Dean Patterson (FIU)

WR- Eric Rivers (FIU)

OL- Andrew Rosinski (UNC)

LB- Cayman Spaulding (Tenn Tech)

DE- Ronald Triplette (UTSA/Kansas State)

CB- Daiquan White (Eastern Michigan)

LS- Luke Whiting (FAU/Idaho State)





These players won't be on campus until the summer plus any portal additions who are not ready to enroll yet or are added after Jan. 10th.



SUMMER ENROLLEES ALL HIGH SCHOOL FOR NOW

QB- Grady Adamson

WR- Jordan Allen

OL- Jimmy Bryson

RE- Carrington Coombs

WR- Cal Faulkner

DB- Fenix Felton

OL- Peyton Joseph

RB- Shane Marshall

CB- Dalen Penson

TE- Kevin Roche Jr.

TE-= Connor Roush