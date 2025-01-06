ADVERTISEMENT

I thought it would be helpful for everyone to see this broken down like this. This is everyone expected to enroll this week plus any additional portal pickups.

SPRING ENROLLEES
Signees
S- Jayden Barr HS
DT- Blake Belin HS
WR- Jamauri Brice HS
OL- Xavier Canales HS
DE- Andre Fuller HS
DT- Christian Garrett HS
S- Tae Harris HS
DE- Derry Norris Jr. HS
OL- Kevin Peay Jr. HS
OL- Josh Petty HS
RB- J.P. Powell HS
CB- Elgin Sessions HS
OL JaKolby Jones JUCO

Portal Additions
DT- Matthew Alexander (UCF)
TE- J.T. Byrne (Cal/Oregon State)
WR- Debron Gatling (SC)
CB- Kelvin Hill (UAB)
DE- A.J. Hoffler (Clemson)
RB- Malachi Hosley (Penn)
LB- Melvin Jordan IV (Oregon State)
TE- Harry Lodge (Wake)
RE- Brayden Manley (Mercer)
P- Marshall Nichols (UNLV/Miss State)
WR- Dean Patterson (FIU)
WR- Eric Rivers (FIU)
OL- Andrew Rosinski (UNC)
LB- Cayman Spaulding (Tenn Tech)
DE- Ronald Triplette (UTSA/Kansas State)
CB- Daiquan White (Eastern Michigan)
LS- Luke Whiting (FAU/Idaho State)


These players won't be on campus until the summer plus any portal additions who are not ready to enroll yet or are added after Jan. 10th.

SUMMER ENROLLEES ALL HIGH SCHOOL FOR NOW
QB- Grady Adamson
WR- Jordan Allen
OL- Jimmy Bryson
RE- Carrington Coombs
WR- Cal Faulkner
DB- Fenix Felton
OL- Peyton Joseph
RB- Shane Marshall
CB- Dalen Penson
TE- Kevin Roche Jr.
TE-= Connor Roush
 
