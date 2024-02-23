Damon Stoudamire switched things up today and the team had a very light practice and a longer film session. Ebenezer is still out with the foot injury, but Deebo Coleman is closer to 100%. He has been available the last two games, we may finally see him again this weekend.



I asked Stoudamire what he is looking for in these final games and he said they have four plus one at least left and he wants to see them play hard and breathe effort and fight. He said the main thing he gets disappointed about is a lack of effort and energy from his guys. That is what got him frustrated at the end of the game the other night. He said when effort wavers that is a problem. He said he has three children himself and another 13 kids on the team so he has 16 kids and that is a lot of kids and a lot of different personalities. Each kid has a different way of being motivated and there are going to be ups and down. He has never wavered on them. He loves being around them and they've gone to war together and won some big ones and lost some they'd like to have back this year, but he wants to see the fight and the guys fight the right way.



In film today he focused on how close they are as crazy as that sounds to having success. He said he thinks they still have a couple of breakthrough performances left in the tank, but their mindset will be the key. You've got to get stronger mentally and physically this time of year to carry you through. On paper it doesn't look like they are playing for anything, but they are playing for everything right and you have to have pride.



I asked about facing Miami who has lost 5 in a row but have been playing without Matthew Cleveland and Nigel pack who combine for about 28 ppg for them. Stoudamire said that he expects Miami to be pretty desperate and it will be a battle of desperate teams on Saturday in Miami. He is trying to focus on GT and be more concerned about energy and effort than who plays for Miami and who doesn't. This will be their first time seeing them and they had a Final Four team a year ago and a winning pedigree there, but he said his team has to have the right mindset to play for 40 minutes in their arena.



On Ibrahim Souare, Stoudamire said that Souare has done a great job of maximizing practices and has gotten better as a player and he is excited about seeing him next season.



On Lance Terry, he would love to have had Lance this year and he is an older player who has mental toughness and can do a lot of things on the court. He has been working a lot of point guard in practice working on handling the ball to prepare for next year and he expressed to Stoudamire he wanted to handle the ball more next year and he is working a lot on that.



Randy Waters asked him about how he dealt with adversity as a player at Arizona and he said that Sean Rooks who tragically passed away at 46 was a great role model and he picked him up every day at Arizona and he will never forget that or him. He was a Virgo like him and they had a connection and when he was a young player at Zona Rooks helped him get through those rough patches. He said they have a lot of young players on this team now and they are in some rough patches and he said that is why the final four games are so important, you want guys to compete and play hard and he can live with the results if they do that.



On Lance as a leader, Stoudamire said Terry is quiet by nature and that is not really his role especially because he is not on the court right now, but his experience helps and it would help if he could lead by example.