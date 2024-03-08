We spoke with Damon Stoudamire after practice on Friday.



I asked him about expectations going into this game and the ACCT, he said he wants to keep the focus on GT, but UVA hasn't changed that much from the last time they played. They still do the same things and they are on the bubble and fighting for a NCAA Tournament berth. He said they just have to minimize mistakes on both ends of the floor to have the best shot at winning.



On GT being a scary team right now for opponent, he thinks they are playing well at times and guys have bought into each other and that is good to see, but they are still capable of playing better too and they can beat anyone when they play well and they've proven that this season.



On blowing the lead to UVA at home, he said he still thinks they are not finishing games the right way and putting teams away, but they are winning games now. He doesn't think they are doing anything better, just are more locked in mentally. He said he is not big on the physical part this time of year and they just practiced for 30 minutes, but he is big on the mental part and that he doesn't want to kill guys with two-hour practices this time of year. The approach has to be the same over these games as it was in November, he thinks the buy-in is better now and actions speak loudly now.



I asked him how he keeps the team focused going against UVA who controls pace and tempo and how he keeps the team from getting disjointed against that, he said this game is very mental and they've got to be better mentally against UVA. He said he is not sure how much of a focus that was for a lot of the guys in the past. He said you have to defend them the same way even if it is 25 seconds into the shot clock. They can't allow the late backdoor cut, an offensive rebound or a wide-open jump shot on a flare screen. He said he doesn't think UVA is trying to trick people, but they are good at the tricks they use. They have to win 50/50 plays, offensive rebounds, putbacks, don't miss assignments, and don't let Beekman get a wide-open shot. They have to stay disciplined. He said he feels like the team is getting better mentally and that has been the difference over the last few games.



I asked about the improved rebounding and Damon said they are not stabbing at the ball with one hand as much and grabbing it with two now and making that concerted effort to do that more. Also, the guys are being more aggressive on 50/50 plays and that is a sign of how committed they are to each other and what he has been looking for. He said he didn't press some magic button or do anything differently, the guys just are buying into what he has preached since day one now and they've figured it out. He said coaching wise he hasn't done anything differently or as a staff. It has been the same points of emphasis all year, but the guys are seeing now how that relates to winning and are doing that stuff. He joked that not one of the players will get up there and tell you Stoudamire had some great plan or whatever, the guys are just locked in and playing harder and they had to adjust to his expectations for them and they are taking those things to the floor now and that is a beautiful thing to see.



On the transition defense success at Wake, he said that they are committed and holding each other accountable and that is when you see guys sprit back on a turnover and they miss a layup and GT gets the rebound and just act like it didn't happen when you go back on offense. They've done a better job of having that mentality lately.



I asked him if he is frustrated that they gave up some wins against the bottom half of the league that if they were wins now would have GT on the bubble and he said that truth be told maybe they were not prepared to win those games at that time and the season isn't over so who is to say they can't make a run now. He said he doesn't believe in boxing yourself in or limiting yourself as a ballplayer. No one can tell you what can and cannot be. The games they lost made them better today and however things end up he is proud of the guys for how far they've come and he thinks they have a lot left over the next week. He thinks they are playing as well as anyone in the ACC right now and that is big moving forward.



I asked if the trip to Hawaii and success out there is something to build upon as they hit the road for what they hope is a full week of games, he said that being together and having been a player he thinks that togetherness is big. They can make basketball be the main thing and watching film and being focused on the task at hand. That is what they did in Hawaii and they just have to stay locked in and stay in the moment as they move forward. It is a one-game scenario from here out. They will go into a great atmosphere at UVA on Saturday night and their fans will be hyped as they are trying to make the tournament and want to finish the season well. Coach Bennett is a great coach and has been doing this for a long time so he will have his team prepared especially seeing GT's trajectory of late and they just have to keep elevating over the next four of five days.