I've heard from our UGA source that Josh Crawford is a legit candidate to now for the UGA RB coach gig. This seems to be more serious than the WR search was, but we have not confirmed it our end yet. I talked to a good source who said it is possible and GT would be fine if it happens, but obviously, they'd prefer to keep the staff intact on that side of the ball for another season. UGA site is posting something, so I wanted to be proactive and reset the questions to a new thread on this topic alone.
Stay tuned.
