FOOTBALL RECRUITING Reaction coming in from some top WR targets on the Crawford news..

Russell Johnson

Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
May 19, 2016
31,154
289,126
113
31
"To be honest, I am very shocked and surprised. I just dropped my top ten on Sunday, and Georgia Tech is on there. The main reason was Coach Crawford. We built a strong relationship over the past year, and I went over to GT twice. I guess it is just business."
"Crazy. A lot of coaching changes everywhere in the last few weeks. It feels like I just spoke with him about GT. Congrats to him."
"Josh was really my guy.. him and coach Dre (Smelter) really treated me good and we had a decent relationship going on. Not sure where this leaves me, as I do not know if the next coach is going to re-offer. Have to wait and see now."
"I really liked him and GT, but I think he is in good hands at UGA. I really like him as a coach. As for my interest in GT, let's see who they bring in."
"Man that's crazy. Coach Crawford wanted me to come to GT so bad, and just like that he's gone. Crazy."
 
