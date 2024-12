Brent Key spent time personally recruiting a few higher profile kids as he is trying to move Georgia Tech more into big boy recruiting (Petty/Garrett/Penson) type kids as he aims to continue building up the roster. During the last month of really active recruiting, he had several high-profile targets interested in Tech. Some used this interest to get additional money while others simply didn't end up flipping to GT, but it was not for a lack of trying on Key's part.This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.