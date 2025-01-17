ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS GT Hoops Notebook 1/17

Georgia Tech will be extremely shorthanded going into the FSU game tomorrow with Kowacie Reeves, Luke O'Brien and now Jaeden Mustaf are in boots. Mustaf said he is going to try to play tomorrow though. Lance Terry is battling a hand injury. Terry and Mustaf both plan to try to go at FSU.

Stoudamire said the injury report is what it is at this point and there are no excuses here. They've got to figure it out and the beauty of it is that is a challenge each and every game to figure out something new and he finds that exciting and he doesn't want to be a prisoner of the moment.

He said he is trying to maximize the guys they have each game and manage the subs and they have enough to win games they just have to play error free basketball.

Stoudamire said this is a classic FSU team and they play the way Coach Ham always coaches them, they are aggressive and try to create turnovers and transition buckets. He said the last three games GT has struggled with turnovers, Clemson was more timely turnovers than the amount of them. They've got to take care of the ball and also avoid bad shots because those are also like turnovers. He said this is a game where they have to be engaged on every inbound or sideline play because FSU likes to come at you in waves with ball pressure. They also play a lot of guys and bring that energy.

Stoudamire said that FSU reminds him of Nolan Richardson's Arkansas teams he played against and the 40 minutes of hell.

I asked him about his recruiting prowess and how they are selling the vision of the future of GT men's basketball when the product isn't where they'd like it to be and he said that this is a process and people have to understand that they are still putting pieces together and it is a big picture that is taking shape as he tries to build this out and get older on the court. He said when you look around you see teams getting older and to look at Lance Terry as an example he is 24 now and he has played really well and that comes from experience so now he needs to find the right older guys to mix in with the young talent he is bringing in. He loves the younger guys he has and the ones he is bringing in and now they've got to add the older ones to mesh and get them going.

Stoudamire said if NCAA does pass the 5 years to play 5 that will help because you can recruit men and the playing field opens up for some really talented kids and they are planning as a staff to prepare for that.


Duncan Powell said that Georgia Tech is the more talented team compared to FSU. He said they just have to be more physical as a team and they are more skilled than FSU and need to play that way.
 
