I thought this would be interesting to look at. I'll try to do it from time to time.



The Good

Edge- Jordan Domineck (Arkansas to Colorado) 29 snaps off the bench, 70.3 pass rush, 1 QBPR against Nebraska

QB- Tucker Gleason (Toledo) 29 snaps 91.5 PFF in mop-up duty (71-3) win against Texas Southern, 8/11 90yds 2 TDs.

DT- Ja'Quon Griffin (Coastal Carolina) 49 snaps, 71.9 PFF, 5 tackles vs Jacksonville State

LB- Demetrius Knight (Charlotte) 38 snaps 75.3 PFF with a pick-six against Maryland in a loss

DB- Wesley Walker (Tenn) 81 snaps 71.9 PFF, 1 sack, 1 PBU vs Austin Peay in an ugly game



The Average:

NB- Jordan Huff (ECU) 25 snaps 54.4 PFF, 1 tackle one penalty

DE- Jared Ivey (Ole Miss) 46 snaps, 62.8 PFF, 2 sacks but horrible run D grade 46.8.

NT- Mike Lockhart (WVU) 28 snaps 72.4 PFF vs FCS Duquesne, he had a 33.3 PFF vs Penn State last week!

RB- Dylan McDuffie (Kansas) 15 snaps off the bench vs Illinois 58.8 PFF, 6 runs for 19 yards

WR- Kalani Norris (MTSU) 26 snaps 54.5 PFF vs Mizzou, 2 catches 9 yards and a TD. 1 drop

DT- Akelo Stone (Ole Miss) 38 snaps, 65.9 PFF, 0.5 tackles

CB- Zamari Walton (Ole Miss) 66 snaps, 1 PBU, 60.7 PFF in coverage and 62.3 PFF overall



The Bad

OLB- Chico Bennett (UVA) 38.9 PFF in 19 snaps, 1 QB hurry

RB- Jamious Griffin (Oregon State to now Ole Miss) 2 snaps vs Tulane, that's it.

SLT- Nate McCollum (UNC) played 8 snaps against App State, missed the SC game with an injury, 1 catch 8 yards, 59.7 PFF

QB- Taisun Phommachanh (UMass) benched in week 1 after playing well in week 0. He did not play in their third game after losing the job at Auburn last week.

OL- Paula Vaipulu (North Texas) only plays on PAT/FG



Not playing at the new school

S- Derrik Allen (UNC) did not play against App State and only played special teams week one

TE- Dylan Deveney (Pitt) has not played yet there in a year plus now.

DB- Jalen Huff (FAU) did not play last week

WR- Ryan King (ECU) did not play week 2

DT- K.J. Miles (Temple) not playing

QB- Chayden Peery (FIU) not playing

LB- Khaya Wright (FIU) did not play this week, only played mop up in their first two games.

SLT- Jordan Yates (Sam Houston State) only playing special teams after moving from QB to slot.



Then there is Jeff Sims

42.3 PFF vs Colorado, 39.6 run grade, 53.8 NFL Passing Rating 47 snaps 3 fumbles and one pick.