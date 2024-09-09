Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. Syracuse. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.Having an edge can do wonders on the field and off. Syracuse came into the game with something to prove and they did just that.A lot of assignment bust in coverage whether man or zone in this game. Cuse came in with a cheat sheet bc it appears they had the answers to every question we presented to them.The play action freezes Efford and he loses his man assignment for big gain down sidelineJim Boeheim must designed the game plan for the OC bc we were picked, rubbed, and put into 2v1 situations a lot this game. Here we see the CB travel with the motion with is a man2man indicator. The WR uses the on line WR as a pick to get separation to score. Defensively, you would like to see the DBs swap WRs responsibilities.The outside CB takes the outside route while the motion Db takes the inside route slant2v1. Man free again. If you’re going to run this pinch defense, there must be a defender that’s scrapping over the top to take away the edges.both Efford are on the line the TE with no chance to take this away. Either Efford needs to be stacked behind the DL or CPL is on the wrong sideScreen & rollSame concept. Our DBs need to sell that illegal screen as well. Appear the WR is moving on the wheel to create the separationSome positive plays!!!Good job by Sylvain getting across the TE face to make the TFLI believe a key to Haynes King low INTS has been his ball placement. Perfectly placing balls away from coverageIf this is out front or on the WR numbers, it’s a pick. Good throw and a great adjustment by LaneSame here. Ball placed on outside shoulder away from the LBAnd another one. Absolute dime to Singleton on the over routeProbably the best throw. We got man coverage for Syracuse and we are just going to the open space with our high- low read. We hitch at the goalline to open the space in the back of the end zone. If this throw is flat, the DB would be able to make a play on it. Nice touch pass and great job by Lane getting his foot down for the TDOne consistent issue with the defense has been LB zone drops. Here we have the defense in a cover 2. The MLB is zoning off the #3 receiving threat, if 3 goes vertical, he must run with him on his inside hip. For some reason, Efford decides to flip his hips and get his head back to the QB instead of running with the TE. Easy TdThis made me laugh. When it’s your day, it’s your day. You got the TE blocking while the ball is in the air and you have 2 OL downfield. Of course no flag is thrownAnother issue we are having 3 games in is Rush lane integrity. Initially, i thought the issue was primarily Height getting upfield and beyond the OT, but based on the blitz called, i believe Biggers suppose to be in that B gap. Personally, I’m not a fan of this blitz away from the RB if i know they are slide protecting away from where the RB lines upHaving an edge means more than just an attitude. We need to have an edge on defense so the ball won’t get outside lol. Appears both Tatum & Height eyes are in the backfield. It appears Tatum, gets too far inside and same gap as Height and allow them to convert the 4th down.Here Tatum atones for his mistake. One of the few times, i saw guys fly to the ball. Gotta wrapThe effort on the game sealing power run play was atrocious!!! Guys retreating and not attacking blocks. Poor attempt of a tackle by Burrell that would’ve made it a yd gain.