Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. Louisville. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.The margins of error in today’s CFB are probably thinner than ever. The difference of being 5-0 & Top 25 vs 3-2 is a couple of plays. This lack of margin may heighten the level or urgency and make the decision making “wishy washy” for a coach like CBK. Today will be offensive centricOne of the few times we caught Louisville defense not playing sound. Here is QB Split Zone where we catch Louisville having 2 defenders in the same game. King shows off his 4.4 speed for the TD. Great job by #85 sealing the MLBRight read, poor execution. Better yet correct read, better play by the defender. Here on the RPO, we see King decides to pass it outside after the defenses collapse on him . This is just a great instinctual play by the safety. If this is completed, we are talking about this as one of the best plays we’ve ever seen on offense. Unfortunately, it turned out to be one of twoNon offensive TDs for LouisvilleIt appear this was a CBF wrinkle of the week. Gun Quads. All it is a numbers game. They have 4v4. Slot guy motions and no one follows then it’s a give here. I need a better effort from Hawes here. He’s blocked too well this yr to miss a block on a DB. Make that block, now you have your athletes in space 1v1. I like those chances in those situationsIt feels helpless seeing us send a lot of pressure and not get home. Here we have a cover 0 blitz. (No deep help) The number 1 rule for cov 0 is to not get beat to your inside. #23 Tobe does a poor job of giving up his inside leverage and also not getting a reroute on the WR to disrupt the timing of the route so the blitz can get there.Our run game has been significantly hurt by our G-C-G ability to not handle our opponents slanting and stunts. Here we run an inside zone. Louisville runs TEA stunt where the DT engages first and the End loops inside. Franklin engages on then play side double team but imo, he should peel off and get a piece of the looper, instead we have an unabated rusher to the ball carrierNo Brent Baby, what is you doing? Totally inexcusable! If he was wanting a measurement as the announcers presumed, then so be it, but under no circumstances do we take a delay here. We just looked scatterbrained here.Good job by the DT on reading the screen and oh good job Butler being there as well.We give so many fake key read plays that sometimes I’m not sure if there is read element to or not. This could be QB power or this could be read play. If it is a read play, then we missed a walk in touchdown if we tossed it Jamal HaynesExecution! Execution! Execution! Man coverage. We have to start running pick/ rub routes like our opponents have against us! Singleton has to do a better job making the CB covering Lane to either change direction or slow down. Do either and this is a TD as i don’t believe the DT in zone wouldn’t tackle him