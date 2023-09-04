Welcome back to another year of the Couch Coach session. Once again, thank you KQ and thank you Yellow jacket for tuning inHere are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on field vs. UL. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.This was a big missed opportunity for the GT program. Simple as that. The biggest issues of the game was missed tackles, which led to first downs and TDs & HALFTIME. Our O found a rhythm and was blocking very well, which explains why we attempted to run the ball in the second half.Really good swim move by the DE. #55 Robinson doesn’t get a hand on him. As bad as he was beat, there was a missed assignment by the RB#4 Dontae is in Check & release. Since there is an immediate threat in the B gap, he should at minimum Chip the DE so the ball can get out for a 1st downOne of the positives that emerged from the game was Jamal Haynes. He showed that he has that “make you miss” ability when the ball is in his hands. One thing I’ve notice early on, he’s not as patient as a runner he needs to be when running btw the tackles. He needs to set the blocks and follow them Here 2 examples:Here on the counter play, we get the kick out by Nasty Joe and a great seal #2 Leonard. The crease is not big, but Haynes need to continue running out off Dylan’s but into C gap and cutting into the guy being blockedSame here on the GT counter. Run off the buttcrack of the pulling Tackle and now you’re in the 2nd level 1v1 vs a Safety0 TFLs. That happens due to lack of penetration or being out of position. #7 Tatum takes a bad read step when his read keys (the G & T) is telling him he should be coming down hill and filling that gap for a loss. CP does a good job filling, but his head down which led to him missing the tackleWe get pressure up the middle but this a great job by #18 Harvey. Not only getting the PBU but also avoiding the PI by not turning the WR pads with his backside handThis is what we’ve been hearing all summer about CBF offense. Getting the ball to playmakers and allowing them to make plays in space. A swing pass with a great block by Leonard and great effort from #8 Rutherford downfield. The success of this play setup another playGreat job here on what believe is an RPO. Rutherford needs to be careful avoiding an OPI hereThese next sequence of run plays are 😍 Great job OL all aroundGreat job #72 Franklin handling the DT #65 Scaglione getting up to 2nd level and sealing the LB, and great job Joe and true Frosh Ethan on washing the back sideGreat job again by Scag sealing the LB and creating the cutback for Haynes on the inside zone run.Brent Key and Geep Wade has a serious decision to make here. I think we have our LT of the future. He just needs some more seasoning. I saw some really good things from him when entered in the 2nd qtr. Look at the beautiful dosey doe btw Fusile & Mackenny. MacKenny reaches the backside DE & seals the edge. Joe comes off the block and seals backside LB creating a massive hole for Cooley to burst thru. Good scheme by Faulkner using the jet motion to take away a defender from that sideLook at the bulls run wild on this screen. A devastating block by Franklin on the LB that actually breaks this for a TD. Look at Fusile running down field looking for action. Gotta love itImo this is the turning point of the game. This was a throw to see if our DBs tackling issues were a blip or an actual problem. This gave the UL team all the ammo they needed.Good coverage on the mesh concept. Im very curious for someone to ask Thack what is teaching mid level defenders and on what to when the QB scrambles outside the pocket. Most defenders you see here would rush the QB immediately but over the past 4yrs, our guys also look to be stuck in no man land which allows the play to extend longer.I thought Haynes King was solid and showed a lot of promise. This is probably his best throw of the night. Far hash to the sideline on a rope is impressiveI thought Tatum and Moala were very solid. QB draw here, Moala does a good job using his hands defeating the OL block. Same for Tatum not letting a RB block him and holding UL to a FGA simple hitch- this is one of those plays where you throw your headset as a coach. Absolutely no reason for the CB to jump inside bc it is Cov 1 and he has outside leverage. Simply staying outside allows the help to come and make a tackle. These are basic fundamentals that needs to be cleaned immediately