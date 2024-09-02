ibeeballin
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Jul 17, 2012
-
- 15,879
-
- 90,137
-
- 113
Here are a few gifs i decided to breakdown to give an idea of what happened on the field vs. The real GSU. These are used to give others a different perspective on how to watch football. I don’t do this to disparage players or coaches, but to give insight to GT enthusiast on what I’ve learned as a player and avid football fan.
A 23pt win on a night you probably gave a C- performance is coaches dream. I’m happy that GSU made this a competitive game, so we can continue to work on our deficiencies in order to be that ACC title contender we aspire to be.
Biggest difference btw game 1 & 2 was our defensive gap integrity. We reverted back to some bad habits that I hope we fix immediately
Here we have a DL stunt that we use to call EAT (Ends first and Tackle loop) The DL execute it well creating two unblocked defenders from the run. We have the perfect vice on the RB, but due to a poor angle by #1 LaMiles Brooks, he loses outside leverage on the RB which led to a big gain
Clean up on Aisle 7. Appear we are running a spacing concept with a built in swing screen. Great job by #11 Jamal Haynes turning nothing into something
***NEW PLAY ALERT***
Never seen this in my life. We motion to
Quads and we have bubble & tunnel screen on the same side. I assume this is to take advantage of the overpursuit to the Bubble #2 Singleton and trying to sneak the tunnel screen behind them. You can tell the defense prepped for WR screens all week. Look at the good job being done by the DL at retracing their steps and making the play
TE appreciation gifs. I see why #85 Jackson Hawes PFF grade was a 82 now.
Look at how Hawes and Goede down block GSU DL into oblivion to create a lane for Haynes TD
THIS IS NOT A HOLD! Hands inside on the breastplate & feet never stop moving! That’s a big boy pancake by Hawes.
More counter action. Great down block initially by Blackburn. Ironically, his block here looks like it should’ve been called for hold and wasn’t. Great job by #9 Avery Boyd with the whirly bird then kick out block. Now we have a race btw Rutledge and Williams on who’s the fastest OL.
Another example of our DBs being in bad position on the fit. DB over runs the tackle, didn’t break down and bad attack angle which allows the WR to get the outside
We have Cover 0 man blitz meaning there is no Deep help. Good job by the CBs sorting the exchange of the WRs. This is a really good throw, but #6 Rod Shelly could’ve made this a big tougher by not allowing the WR to break his inside leverage by crossing his face.
FUNDAMENTALS & TECHNIQUE !!!
My Day 1 Couch Coach guys remember, if you can count to 3 then you can play for me. GSU has 3 WRs to the field. MLB in zone, 95% of the time are zoning off of the 3rd receiving threat to their side. Which in this case would be the on On line WR. Inexplicably, Efford open his hips to the right. By doing so, gets stacked in the same zone as the WLB. That space created makes the 3rd and long an easy conversion and the defense stays on the field
Eye discipline. The Defense is man coverage but get caught looking in the backfield. Initial look, this should've been the Safety/Nickel covering the TE
@Techwreck47 we had a blitz called with #9 Romello Height dropping into coverage. You would Like Brooks to make this tackle, but it is a big gain due to Height taking the block on squarely instead of spltting the OL on his outside half with his inside shoudler. If he takes it on with his right shoulder, it will either: 1) Give Brooks a better angle to make the tackle 2) Height makes the tackle or 3) forces the ball back inside to the rest of the defenders.
A 23pt win on a night you probably gave a C- performance is coaches dream. I’m happy that GSU made this a competitive game, so we can continue to work on our deficiencies in order to be that ACC title contender we aspire to be.
Biggest difference btw game 1 & 2 was our defensive gap integrity. We reverted back to some bad habits that I hope we fix immediately
Here we have a DL stunt that we use to call EAT (Ends first and Tackle loop) The DL execute it well creating two unblocked defenders from the run. We have the perfect vice on the RB, but due to a poor angle by #1 LaMiles Brooks, he loses outside leverage on the RB which led to a big gain
Clean up on Aisle 7. Appear we are running a spacing concept with a built in swing screen. Great job by #11 Jamal Haynes turning nothing into something
***NEW PLAY ALERT***
Never seen this in my life. We motion to
Quads and we have bubble & tunnel screen on the same side. I assume this is to take advantage of the overpursuit to the Bubble #2 Singleton and trying to sneak the tunnel screen behind them. You can tell the defense prepped for WR screens all week. Look at the good job being done by the DL at retracing their steps and making the play
TE appreciation gifs. I see why #85 Jackson Hawes PFF grade was a 82 now.
Look at how Hawes and Goede down block GSU DL into oblivion to create a lane for Haynes TD
THIS IS NOT A HOLD! Hands inside on the breastplate & feet never stop moving! That’s a big boy pancake by Hawes.
More counter action. Great down block initially by Blackburn. Ironically, his block here looks like it should’ve been called for hold and wasn’t. Great job by #9 Avery Boyd with the whirly bird then kick out block. Now we have a race btw Rutledge and Williams on who’s the fastest OL.
Another example of our DBs being in bad position on the fit. DB over runs the tackle, didn’t break down and bad attack angle which allows the WR to get the outside
We have Cover 0 man blitz meaning there is no Deep help. Good job by the CBs sorting the exchange of the WRs. This is a really good throw, but #6 Rod Shelly could’ve made this a big tougher by not allowing the WR to break his inside leverage by crossing his face.
FUNDAMENTALS & TECHNIQUE !!!
My Day 1 Couch Coach guys remember, if you can count to 3 then you can play for me. GSU has 3 WRs to the field. MLB in zone, 95% of the time are zoning off of the 3rd receiving threat to their side. Which in this case would be the on On line WR. Inexplicably, Efford open his hips to the right. By doing so, gets stacked in the same zone as the WLB. That space created makes the 3rd and long an easy conversion and the defense stays on the field
Eye discipline. The Defense is man coverage but get caught looking in the backfield. Initial look, this should've been the Safety/Nickel covering the TE
@Techwreck47 we had a blitz called with #9 Romello Height dropping into coverage. You would Like Brooks to make this tackle, but it is a big gain due to Height taking the block on squarely instead of spltting the OL on his outside half with his inside shoudler. If he takes it on with his right shoulder, it will either: 1) Give Brooks a better angle to make the tackle 2) Height makes the tackle or 3) forces the ball back inside to the rest of the defenders.
Last edited: