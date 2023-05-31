COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (May 31, 2023) – USA Basketball today announced the 35 athletes expected to participate in the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Camp begins June 11 with the 12-member team to be announced before departing for the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.



Athletes attending training camp were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.



“We are excited about the pool of players that will compete to represent the United States at the FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said. “We have a great mix of players with previous USA Basketball experience and newcomers, and together will field a great team for the competition in Hungary.”

Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2004.



Ten athletes recently concluded their college freshman years: Amaree Abram, Mark Armstrong, Tobe Awaka, Freddie Dillione, Kylan Boswell, Josh Dix, Ven-Allen Lubin, Jackson Paveletzke and Kel’el Ware. Eric Dailey Jr. also was a member of the Class of 2022 and will attend Oklahoma State next year after he recently completed a postgraduate year at IMG Academy.



The class of 2023 will be represented by Omaha Biliew, Blake Buchanan, Myles Colvin, Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook, Jeremy Fears Jr., Trentyn Flowers, AJ Johnson, DeShawn Harris-Smith, Milan Momcilovic, Jackson Shelstad, Joseph Tugler and Cody Williams.



The class of 2024 will be represented Ace Bailey, Kanon Catchings, Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland, Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Karter Knox, Tyler McKinley, Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell, Drake Powell, Derik Queen and Cameron Scott.



More than half of the athletes have prior USA Basketball experience. Ten invitees have won a gold medal as a member of a USA Basketball junior national team.

Supporting as court coaches during training camp will be Jonas Hayes (Georgia State University), Kevin Kruger (UNLV), T.J. Otzelberger (Iowa State University) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame).

The United States will square off with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in pool play.



The U.S. will face off against Lebanon and Madagascar for the first time at a FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup. The U.S. own a 2-0 record against Slovenia at this event.

The United States has won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions—in 2015, 2019 and 2021.