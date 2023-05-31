ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS Amaree Abram is among Thirty-Five Athletes to Participate in USA U19 National Team Training Camp

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
75,701
268,191
113
43
East Cobb
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (May 31, 2023) – USA Basketball today announced the 35 athletes expected to participate in the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Camp begins June 11 with the 12-member team to be announced before departing for the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Athletes attending training camp were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

“We are excited about the pool of players that will compete to represent the United States at the FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said. “We have a great mix of players with previous USA Basketball experience and newcomers, and together will field a great team for the competition in Hungary.”
Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2004.

Ten athletes recently concluded their college freshman years: Amaree Abram, Mark Armstrong, Tobe Awaka, Freddie Dillione, Kylan Boswell, Josh Dix, Ven-Allen Lubin, Jackson Paveletzke and Kel’el Ware. Eric Dailey Jr. also was a member of the Class of 2022 and will attend Oklahoma State next year after he recently completed a postgraduate year at IMG Academy.

The class of 2023 will be represented by Omaha Biliew, Blake Buchanan, Myles Colvin, Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook, Jeremy Fears Jr., Trentyn Flowers, AJ Johnson, DeShawn Harris-Smith, Milan Momcilovic, Jackson Shelstad, Joseph Tugler and Cody Williams.

The class of 2024 will be represented Ace Bailey, Kanon Catchings, Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland, Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Karter Knox, Tyler McKinley, Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell, Drake Powell, Derik Queen and Cameron Scott.

More than half of the athletes have prior USA Basketball experience. Ten invitees have won a gold medal as a member of a USA Basketball junior national team.
Supporting as court coaches during training camp will be Jonas Hayes (Georgia State University), Kevin Kruger (UNLV), T.J. Otzelberger (Iowa State University) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame).
The United States will square off with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in pool play.

The U.S. will face off against Lebanon and Madagascar for the first time at a FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup. The U.S. own a 2-0 record against Slovenia at this event.
The United States has won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions—in 2015, 2019 and 2021.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ramblinwreck79, CMULLI516, ggresh and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

Student-Athletes Post Highest GPA in Tech History

Replies
3
Views
285
The Buzz - Members Only
moros
moros
Kelly Quinlan

Seventy-Eight Student-Athletes to Graduate from Georgia Tech

Replies
3
Views
659
The Buzz - Members Only
Ramblinwreck79
Ramblinwreck79
Kelly Quinlan

Tech Student-Athletes Excel in Classroom in Fall 2023

Replies
1
Views
265
The Buzz - Members Only
YellowJacket92
YellowJacket92
Kelly Quinlan

GT Golf: Lamprecht Named Finalist for Jack Nicklaus Award

Replies
0
Views
185
The Buzz - Members Only
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

Kimble Joins Tech as Associate A.D./Sports Medicine

Replies
15
Views
916
The Buzz - Members Only
GTDGN04
GTDGN04
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today