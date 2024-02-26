ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL WAR ROOM sponsored by Inteleca: Hoops Scoop and Early names to watch for the WR coach spot

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Thanks to our sponsor Inteleca for helping bring back the WAR ROOM instead of Q's Take my weekly look at things around GT and college sports from my vantage.


GA Tech Large Ad copy-660x150-px.gif


On the WR coach search, there was an expectation that Josh Crawford might leave this offseason multiple times, so it was not surprising to see him end up at UGA, but as the RB coach is a bit of a wrinkle. Kirby Smart was once the RB coach at UGA for a season so many coaches can do it and have during my time covering stuff. It was interesting to see a coach jump from GT to UGA into an assistant role. It has been a LONG time since that has happened probably going back to Doug Marrone maybe?

Here are some early names to watch that I came up with other that Pope's brother who is obvious:

Kodi Burns worked with Buster Faulkner at MTSU as his WR coach for one season, he is currently unemployed after the Saints fired their entire staff. Has plenty of college and now some pro experience, Auburn guy from the Knoxville area.

Chris Buckner (WR at Sam Houston State) worked with Buster at Arkansas State and Southern Miss

Kelsey Pope (OLB coach Kyle Pope's twin brother) is the WR coach at Tennessee and supposedly turned down UGA's WR job, so this seems iffy, but who knows.

Other outsider types these are from Russell

Joker Phillips (NC State WR coach former UK HC)

Chansi Stuckey (former ND WR coach)

JJ Laster (new Pitt WR coach)

Jimmy Smith (Arkansas RB coach)

HOOPS


GT is all in on landing this kid to help fill the big man void, he recently decommitted from Colorado.

The other HS spot will come down to


or

The situation these two is Davis has a big number, probably too big for his position in the class and is standing pretty firm on it from what I've heard. Pippen has blown up and would give GT a lot more potential down the road given the history of his dad and brother both exploding physically at the end of HS and into college.

GT is very focused on 2025 recruiting now for hoops with a few key 2024 targets in play.

Brandon Stores Jr is expected to commit to GT on Monday, but it will be a long process and he is not expected to reclassify. Book Richardson is heavily involved with Stores and is a close friend of Damon's and helped legally in his recruitment.

Bryson Tiller is another priority target for 2025 as well but he will be very hard to land..

As far as the current team goes...

Stoudamire by the way was very contrite with the team after he blew up in the post-game presser after the Clemson game. He immediately regretted saying what he said even though those around the program knew it to be true. Stoudamire prides himself on keeping his cool with the media and he was still hot from what happened and lost his composure.

Looking at next year.

They expect attrition as of now they are hopeful and expect to keep Baye Ndongo but they know there will be poaching attempts with him.

Ibrahim Souare and Nait George are super tight and they are both expected back.

Expectations are that Deebo Coleman will explore his options in the offseason.

Lance Terry seems to be very solidly in the coming back camp. He really enjoys Damon and appreciates that he let him redshirt this year and rehab instead of playing just part of his final season.

No one is clear on what Miles Kelly will do next, come back for his final season, go pro, transfer, or make an NBA push. This season exposed his flaws and hurt his draft stock which was limited to start with.

Tafara Gapare is quite the X-factor and it could come down to how he plays in the final four or whatever games are left and what happens to him long-term.

Kowacie Reeves and Ebe Dowuona are expected back in their specific roles.

Damon will aim to fix the other issues in the portal along with the impressive signing class he already has lined up.
 
