WAR ROOM Pt.2: Post-Spring Depth Chart and breakdowns

To mix it up I decided to give everyone exactly what they've been asking for. Enjoy!





So here is my post-spring depth chart with only people currently enrolled meaning no Blaylock, no Chase, etc…





QB- Pyron, King, Gibson, Rhodes+

RB- Smith, Cooley or Felix, Dickens, Gordon+, Williams+

WR- DJ Moore, Lewis or BlackStrain

WR- Janneh, Boyd or BlackStrain

SLT- Rutherford, Leary, Haynes

TE- Leonard, Ward, Long or Wilhelm+, Bonner+

HB- Seither, Benson, Long

LT- Robinson, Brown or Gibson

LG- Fusile, Brown, Scissum+

C- Franklin, Best, Purves+

RG- Williams, Tchio, Scissum+

RT- Leftwich or Williams, Green, Cloy



Defense

FE- Yondjouen, Reuben, Robinson

DT- Douse, Moore+ or Lockett, Rochell+

DT- Scott, Biggers, Jones

RE- Kennard, Collins, Harris

MLB- White, Tatum, Efford, Dean+

WLB- Oliver, Meiguez, Heflin

NB- Wallace, Shelley, Rowe+

CB- Sims, Johnson, Reed

FS- King, Powell-Lee, Gee*

SS- Brooks, Bryant

CB- Watson, Harvey



+walk-on

*Gee has a medical situation, and I am unsure if he will be able to play this fall.



So that is how I saw it at the close of camp, this is what I expect when the new players are added into the mix.



QB- Pyron, King, Gibson, Rhodes+

RB- Smith, Cooley or Felix, Dickens, Gordon+, Williams+

WR- Blaylock or DJ Moore, Lewis or Dopson

WR- Janneh, Lane or Boyd or BlackStrain or Taylor

SLT- Rutherford, Leary, Singleton or Haynes

TE- Leonard, Ward, Long or Wilhelm+, Bonner+

HB- Seither, Benson, Long

LT- Robinson or Leftwich, Brown or Gibson, Mackenny

LG- Fusile, Brown or Tchio, Scissum+

C- Franklin, Best, Fortson, Purves+

RG- Scgalione or Williams, Tchio, Galloway, Scissum+

RT- Leftwich or Williams, Green, Cloy, Screws



So, a couple of thoughts to add to this, I do expect all the new guys to have to earn their spots and guys like Blaylock and Chase Lane are not going to be given anything. I think the offensive tackle position is fluid and will be more based on the best five and that could even have Williams playing on the left side or many other scenarios, but this is the jumping off point and where I think they will start at least summer workouts at. Every spot is wide open across the board.



The TE positions and the WR positions will likely make or break how good the offense is. Leonard has to be consistent catching the ball, Seither has to stretch the field when he is in the game up the middle to open up things for others and the slots will be the strength of this group as long as Leary’s hands hold up. I’m excited to see what the WRs actually look like when everyone is healthy and ready to go. We did not see BlackStrain or Juju Lewis in the spring game due to injuries and I’m curious how they look and there are big shoes to fill with Leo Blackburn out for the year.



I think the RB position is probably the deepest spot offensively right now.





Defense

FE- Yondjouen, Reuben, Kelly or Robinson, Pugh

DT- Douse, Moore+ or Lockett, Rochell+

DT- Scott, Biggers, Jones, Dixon

RE- Kennard, Collins, Harris, Odinjor

MLB- White, Tatum, Efford, Cruz or Dean+

WLB- Oliver, Meiguez or Moala, Heflin, Ashley

NB- Wallace, Shelley, Daniels, Rowe+

CB- Sims, Johnson, Reed or Jones

FS- King, Powell-Lee, Gee*, Dowdell

SS- Brooks, Bryant, Seymore

CB- Watson, Harvey, Daniels



Defensively there are some tweener guys like Shymeik Jones or Eddie Kelly who could flip spots for example or both end up inside or both outside. I think the LB position will be interesting as they need White/Tatum and the trio of Oliver/Meiguez/Moala to step up and fill big shoes in the defense. The LB depth is much better than it has been since 2018, but there are a ton of questions before only Tatum has significant experience playing here. The cornerbacks could slide around some and guys like Daniels and Shelley can play both nickel and corner. I think Powell-Lee and King could also see the field together at safety with Brooks at nickel in some packages as well. Those are not steadfast position splits with the FS/SS/NB positions. Sirad Bryant I do like as the headhunter, he has a little edge to him that has been missing and you saw it on special teams last year.



Not much to report on special teams, Aidan Birr is still getting his leg strength back so it will be interesting to see the kicker and kickoff competition in the fall once he is stronger with Gavin Stewart who was very steady last season in both roles. David Shanahan appears to be getting better as well and I thought was punting the ball better this spring and getting it off faster. I’m curious to see what coach Brumfield does with his return guys and you have a lot of speed coming in with guys like Singleton and if they throw him into the mix as a return guy as an example.



Areas of concern:



I think the skill positions on offense and the corner positions on defense are the biggest areas of concern. Linebackers would fall behind that just because what Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas did last year is a high bar for some transfers and some inexperienced guys.



Areas of strength:



I think they actually have a real functional two-deep on the OL for the first time since I’ve covered Georgia Tech. They are not the Hogs of Washington Redskins fame, but they are not the patchy quilt of recent OLs either and this will be the most experienced OL since probably 2015 in terms of career snaps GT has fielded.



I like the defensive line and the options there, they just really need production at the rush spot. I think Sylvain and ET will be a nice duo on one side and I think the DT spot should remain a strength.