Russell Johnson
- May 19, 2016
As both Kelly and I have been hinting at around here, head coach Damon Stoudamire and his staff are already focused on the roster for the 2024-25 season and beyond.
Two massive official visitors this weekend-
Future Rivals100 G Justin Pippen
That changes this weekend, and if I was entering FC picks for both visitors going into the weekend, I'd have them both set for Georgia Tech.
P.S. I have not confirmed which family members Justin will have with him.
