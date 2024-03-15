ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS RECRUITING Visitors this weekend..

Russell Johnson

Russell Johnson

Recruiting Analyst / Managing Editor
Staff
May 19, 2016
As both Kelly and I have been hinting at around here, head coach Damon Stoudamire and his staff are already focused on the roster for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Two massive official visitors this weekend-

Future Rivals100 G Justin Pippen
Rivals100 C Doryan Onwuchekwa
In talking to sources, I confirmed that Doryan never took his previously scheduled official visit to GT in September. The former Buffs signee took a virtual visit, but never did make it to Atlanta.

That changes this weekend, and if I was entering FC picks for both visitors going into the weekend, I'd have them both set for Georgia Tech.

P.S. I have not confirmed which family members Justin will have with him.
 
