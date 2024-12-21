Khris Walton - 2024 - Football - Tiffin University Khris Walton (11) DL - Personal: Son of David and Monica Walton...majoring in Global Sports and Culture.

So guys are still entering the portal and more will continue to enter until the deadline. Here is a look at some of the targets we are currently tracking. Some will not end up with offers and some they've offered or would take if they wanted to come. Not every portal kid is telling everyone about offers but I know these are guys they are interested in.DEFENSIVE TACKLESGeorgia Tech has one DT portal commit now with Matthew Alexander announcing today.They will look to add two more before next season.Dawson has been an early target for GT in the portal at DT. He has been a three-year rotation piece and will be a 6th year SR.Senior with two years of starting experience in the Pac-12/2DEFENSIVE ENDSTech has one DE commit already on boardGT lost out on Nate Johnson from App State who was down to GT and Mizzou.Olds is down to a few schools including GT who was the favorite going into the weekend. He is visiting Kentucky and Ole Miss. He had six sacks this season in a breakout year.Everyone and their brother is on George. I have not heard that GT is a favorite or out of it for him. It has been hard to get much info on him in general.Tech offered Norman who had a strong redshirt freshman season with 2.5 sacks. He has garnered a lot of attention in the portal.GT has gotten involved with Pat Payton. He had a down year like the rest of the Noles teams but still had four sacks. Has 16 career sacks over three seasons at FSU.Searcy had 3.5 sacks for the Gators in 2024. Auburn is also involved with Searcy.He literally went into the portal yesterday. Camac had 5.5 sacks for the RebelsPitt is heavily involved with the Mercer transfer along with NC State, Indiana, FSU and others. He is a top portal guy. He had 9.5 sacks last year.Yates has been a solid defensive end with 11.5 sacks over three seasons at UConn. He actually had a down year for him with 2.5 sacks due to injury was very consistent his first two years.Finkley visited Miss State this week, not sure if he has a GT visit or not. He had a down 2024 season.Bigger DE who had a strong season and is a veteran guy but hasn't quite lived up to potential.Khris Walton had 13.5 sacks and 18 TFLs at Tifton College, he was an All-American this year at Tiffin UniversityHe had five sacks this season at Virginia State