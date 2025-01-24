THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football has added Kobie Jones , Mike Polly , Brian Bohannon and Emil Ekiyor, Jr. to its staff, head coach Brent Key announced on Friday. ​

“We’re really excited to add Kobie, Mike, Brian and Emil to our staff,” Key said. “They bring a lot of experience and knowledge, but beyond that, they’re all great men and leaders that will make our team stronger on and off the field. They are great additions to our program and the Georgia Tech community.”Cornerbacks coachcomes to The Flats after most recently spending the last two seasons at Alabama.A highly regarded young coach, Jones began at Alabama in 2023 as a defensive graduate assistant under legendary head coach Nick Saban before being promoted to assistant cornerbacks coach under head coach Kalen DeBoer in 2024. During his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Jones helped coach a pair of all-America cornerbacks in Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, who were selected in the first and second rounds of the 2024 National Football League Draft, respectively. The Crimson Tide won the 2023 Southeastern Conference championship and a total of 21 games in Jones’ two seasons with the program.Prior to his two-year stint at Alabama, Jones spent two seasons (2021-22) as defensive backs coach at one of the nation’s top prep programs, the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. At IMG, he coached more than a half-dozen defensive backs that have gone on to play at the Power Four level. He helped lead the Ascenders to a two-year record of 17-2 against top competition from across the nation.Jones began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Alabama State, in 2020-21 (the Hornets went 3-3 during the Covid-19-delayed spring 2021 season).He played four seasons at Alabama State as a quarterback and defensive back (2016-19). He appeared in seven games at QB as a redshirt freshman in 2017, throwing for 575 yards and three touchdowns, including a 173-yard performance against Tuskegee that earned him Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week honors. He had five tackles in four games as a DB in 2019.Jones played and coached at Alabama State under current Georgia Tech football chief of staff Donald Hill-Eley.An Ocala, Fla. native, Jones holds two degrees from Alabama State – a bachelor’s in political science and government (2019) and a master’s in information technology (2021).