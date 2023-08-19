Finished up the last practice session of preseason camp and got a lot accomplished this week and a lot for the coaches. We found out a lot about the football team. We hit the nail on the head with 80 plays live scrimmage and all phases of the kicking game and simulated a game out there. Today was 80 plays last week just under 150 and this week we got 60 live plays in during the week. We worked situational football and move the field. Get it on film and practice and get improvement and see where they’ve improved from each scrimmage or live opportunity and you want to see improvement each time. You want to see the corrections in each team period and segments. That is how you build a football team. Now it is over and school starts on Monday. We will have meetings and workouts on Monday no practice, Tuesday we will practice, corrections made from today and Wednesday we will introduce our opponent, getting ready for the first opponent and I’m excited to move to the next opponent.



12 series some move the field and some situational and red area. Some backup from -2 yard line and today was the first day we had crowd noise and loud music and static and noise, it was a test for the guys on our team and their communication and different situations and environments. We hope BDS will be the loudest stadium we play in this year, but we want that noise in there. Both QBs handled it well and we went 6-7 times with different rhythms and cadences.



We will come in as a staff tomorrow and we will grade it as O and D staff and then we will talk depth chart. Tomorrow night the players will watch the scrimmage and we will address the depth chart before Louisville prep



We rolled the young WRs in and got to see them and that’s why we were live. Different than getting hit in HS, ball security was good today, Christian did some good things, Brett did some good things from the TE spot, RBs had some good runs after catches and some good tough yards running. Defensively guys stepped up and the DL front controlled the line of scrimmage. Makius has had solid couple of weeks of practice and did live reps on Wednesday and today. Zeek has been solid in camp and Taye Seymore was a young guy out there on the young side on D that did some things, excited about the guys who made plays.



OL wise, if you have 8 guys who can play winning football you are in a good place, that would be exciting if we get there. It is a long season, we got 7-8 guys that can play winning football, how that settles out with the depth. We have four guys capable of playing center, Weston Franklin has had a good camp and continuation of spring, Brandon Best and Gabe Fortson had great camps and Best has been playing very solid at center and guard. Gabe as a T-Fr has been really impressive and is a good football player. Joe Fusile got some live reps today at center, you want to have him ready, you are a helmet or an ankle away from putting one in and that might be 4th and 1 on the goal line to win the game.



On Louisville, we had opponent studies in the summer, but if they are not wearing white, gold or blue I haven’t thought about it. Tuesday afternoon I’ll start to get into that. Anytime you go against a new HC, you look at their film at their old school or a new OC or DC, then they have 26 transfers so you have to look at them. The scheme is driven by the players, the strengths and weaknesses of those players will drive it.



The only comfort is being comfortable and you have to be uncomfortable and that is how you callus your mind. To find a comfort level as a program is not something I want. I want my guys constantly uncomfortable and expanding things and making it bigger. It is not about doing the easy thing, it is about doing what is hard.



On the LBs, once we watch film, we will get to the depth chart, but Paul Moala has had an outstanding camp, Dre and Braelen got a ton of reps today. There are only two guys out there and we are working to develop 8 guys and there are two freshmen Narcari Ashley and Jacob Cruz we are running out there to get some depth. They are long and can run and could be ready maybe later in the year like by Oct 1, development never stops, we aren’t throwing guys on the shelf and putting them away after preseason camp and saying wait until next year. That is not how we roll. Our evaluations never stop and we have to keep developing guys all year. We want guys who can help us and want to become better players.



On the QBs, everyone in the program has to know where they stand and the is the #1 thing you’ve got to know why you are playing or why you are not and my job is to eliminate that and that will be determined as we go through the process and once we have a decision you guys will know.



On Coach Curry, great man and a great player and great coach, having him with his experience in both life and football is really good, I think there are things that we can take away from that.



On CB, Myles is a good football player and he is working on his technique and not relying on being 6’3” and 200 pounds that is who you become a great player, he has to work on it. Ahmari Harvey has really flashed, we need consistency and that is what we are looking for at CB, it is similar to OL on the backend, you have two safeties, two CBs and a nickel and it is like the OL, two OT, two Ogs and a center, an OT might play 70 snaps and all but two are great but they give up a sack on those two and that is all people remember, that is the thing with DBs too, it is about communication. Ahmari had a nice play today and a blocked kick and Kenyatta scooped and scored on it. That is a good thing, Kenan has done good things he was out a couple of days, Rod is another young guy getting valuable reps he was playing Nickel/SAM and now he is at CB, he is a fluid returner and provides value. Omar has played in the backend and multiple positions it is about finding the guys we have to work with and finding the top guys. Some are young and some are older, but the playing time is similar there, the talent is there, but the experience is not so much. Inky spoke to the team and he said talent is the cheapest thing you possession, you have to separate yourself from bad, average to good with your play, am I pleased I’m never pleased, but I think I have a chance to be pleased with the season moving forward.