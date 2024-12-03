ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting update from Dalen Penson coming off USC visit...

"Yes, (USC) did give me something to think about. I have to make some calls on both sides before I make the decision. But I am still locked in with GT." -Penson

Y'all don't shoot the messenger. Sounds like USC made a strong push on the visit and are doing everything they can to flip him. But Georgia Tech is fighting back hard to keep him with talks this week.

I could see this being one that possibly pushes things to February. We shall see.

My gut feeling is that he sticks with Georgia Tech because of the relationships he's made there and the proximity to home with family being a big deal to him. But nothing is ever for sure in recruiting as we all know.
 
