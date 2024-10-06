ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Recruit reaction from the visitors on Saturday...

Alex Farrer

Alex Farrer

Well-Known Member
Silver Member
Jul 27, 2024
540
4,985
93
Getting together what the visitors thought of the win over Duke, the atmosphere, the team, etc. Will post more as they come in.

First one is from OL commit Kevin Peay:

"I feel like the atmosphere was there this weekend. Once the fans bought in and came to support the guys, you can’t ask for nothing else. I thought the visit was great all around and can’t wait to be in The Benz next game."

Also from 2026 3-star defensive end Tristan Lyles from Central-Phenix, Alabama:

"It was a great atmosphere up there. The team played with great physicality and speed. Can't wait to get back up here and congrats on the W."
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: wgf62, Buzz1981, Yellow jacketfan and 8 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Visitor list for Duke at Georgia Tech...

Replies
20
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
KyleGT
K
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL RECRUITING From 4-star Rivals 250 CB Blake Stewart on Saturday's visit to Georgia Tech...

Replies
2
Views
1K
The Buzz - Members Only
Alex Farrer
Alex Farrer
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Some reactions from 2026 and 2027 visitors on Saturday...

Replies
7
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
PopsDaddy
PopsDaddy
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Recruit Reaction after Georgia Tech's win over No. 10 FSU

Replies
27
Views
4K
The Buzz - Members Only
Alex Farrer
Alex Farrer
Alex Farrer

Dell McGee interview from this morning on 92.9...

Replies
69
Views
5K
The Buzz - Members Only
Whatsthegoodword
Whatsthegoodword
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back