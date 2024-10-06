Getting together what the visitors thought of the win over Duke, the atmosphere, the team, etc. Will post more as they come in.



First one is from OL commit Kevin Peay:



"I feel like the atmosphere was there this weekend. Once the fans bought in and came to support the guys, you can’t ask for nothing else. I thought the visit was great all around and can’t wait to be in The Benz next game."



Also from 2026 3-star defensive end Tristan Lyles from Central-Phenix, Alabama:



"It was a great atmosphere up there. The team played with great physicality and speed. Can't wait to get back up here and congrats on the W."