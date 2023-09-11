Q's Take sponsored by Inteleca: Tech prepares for a major test at Ole Miss

Thanks to our new sponsor Inteleca for helping bring back Q's Take my weekly look at things around GT and college sports from my vantage.Normally I'd spend this time recapping last week's game, but South Carolina State was not very good and that could've easily been a bigger beat down. GT overmatched them all over the field and other than some tackling issues all I learned is Key has the team pretty locked in and they didn't screw around. I also liked seeing them give Aidan Birr a shot after Gavin Stewart missed another kick. I thought the team played pretty well given the weather delay as well.This is going to come off with harshing everyone's buzz, but I want to set my expectations for this coming weekend before everyone gets too high ahead of kickoff.So here comes a big old test in SEC territory away from Atlanta for Georgia Tech coach Brent Key and his staff facing Ole Miss. The Rebels pulled away late against Tulane in a back-and-forth affair last week. If you win in Oxford it is a huge step forward like leaping over a step in my opinion. I think at this point I'm looking for a competitive game and probably one more akin to the UGA game last year. Hanging with the Rebels and if you can position yourself and not make mistakes maybe you will have a chance to win the game.This is not a great matchup for GT on either side of the ball and I'm very concerned about the Ole Miss run game against Tech's defense that struggled against an option team on Saturday in BDS and still has issues tackling in space against WRs. Lane Kiffin knows how to find matchups and really to this point in the year GT has not been tested vertically much and that is a secondary concern.Key like Coach Johnson has given fans hope in games where they are massive underdogs, but I'm also saying this is the opposite of the SC State. This is a game on paper where GT is overmatched at multiple spots across the field. Ole Miss is top 30 in scoring defense and 5th in scoring offense.It will take a strong day from the Tech lines of scrimmage to have a shot in Oxford. The defensive line has shown in the past they are capable of playing better while the OL is still rebuilding. If the DL is short both Eddie Kelly and Sylvain Yondjouen that will be a problem. I have no knowledge of Eddie's status for this week, it just was a rough-looking injury with his reaction.Key and his staff are laying the groundwork to make these games more competitive both on the field now and in the future with recruiting and the portal, but if it gets pear-shaped I would not be shocked either. This could easily be the UNC game last year or the FSU game last year.So just keep this in mind with a game that should've just been outright canceled years ago when the Rebs were afraid to face the TO under CPJ.As Key likes to say, it is a process and they will do whatever they can to come up with a plan to win the game, but as I like to say sometimes you can be overmatched and I really dislike this matchup for this team right now. Take it as a warning and not a buzz kill.