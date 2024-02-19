Q's Take: Sponsored by Inteleca: Tech hoops still fighting late in the year

Kelly Quinlan
Q's Take my weekly look at things around GT and college sports from my vantage.
It was interesting watching Damon Stoudamire over the last few weeks during media avails, during games and after games as you could see the frustration of missed opportunities and poor execution at times weighing on him visibly as he tries to build his program in the first year. This was a level up for Stoudamire from his previous head coaching gig and a very different animal than coaching in the NBA where you either perform or they cut you quick.
He put together a roster pulling random pieces together including no-name recruits like Naithan George and Ibrahima Sacko who have both turned into solid role players in very different-sized roles and landing a big fish in Baye Ndongo while cobbling together other odds bits like Kowacie Reeves and a few misses like Amaree Abram to this point as well as raw talents like Tafara Gapare and the three freshmen mentioned above.
They also have played most of the season without Lance Terry and the last few games without Ebenezer Dowuona and Deebo Coleman due to injuries in all three players' cases.
He has done a decent job, there is work to do and you can see the adjustment in the game style and understanding the ACC, the uneven officiating from minute to minute not even half to half or game to game.
The fact the team is still playing hard is a good sign to me despite the plethora of close losses. Stoudamire has to drum up NIL money and add pieces to the puzzle this offseason and he already has an impressive class coming in with the chance to add Scottie Pippen's other son, not Scottie Jr. but Justin Pippen who is exploding during his senior season.
Stoudamire has to keep grinding on his end and work on improving everything he can behind the season whether that is tweaking practices, staff, schemes, or whatever to adapt for the future.
I still feel like this is a limited time window here with Damon and GT before he moves on to something bigger (most likely the NBA), but he can recruit and sell his pitch. He has some interesting ideas on both ends of the court and I feel like the coaching has improved, but the execution still isn't there yet. The older players make some of the same mistakes they made with Pastner or at their previous stops and they may just be who they are at this point. Miles Kelly isn't going to turn into Josh Okogie driving the ball to the hoop or MGH.
They have some nice pieces and when they are on they can play with anyone, but the league is still tough and full of very good coaches who run good stuff like Cuse or Notre Dame. Those programs also lack some key pieces as well and you have a very tight middle part of the league where GT has struggled and had bad luck in games pushing down their record.
Damon is 11-15 and 4-11 in ACC play in year one.
I thought it would be interesting to compare him to everyone else in the league in their first season at the current school and every situation is not the same as well.
BC- Earl Grant 13-20 (6-14) 11th place in the ACC
Clem- Brad Brownell 22-12 (9-7) 4th place, NCAAT
Duke- Jon Scheyer 27-9 (14-6) ACCT champs, NCAAT
FSU- Leonard Hamilton 14-15 (4-12) 9th place in the ACC
UL- Kenny Payne 4-28 (2-18) last place in the ACC
Miami- Jim Larranaga 20-13 (9-7) 4th place in the ACC, NIT
NCST- Kevin Keatts 21-12 (11-7) 3rd place in the ACC, NCAAT best finish by three spots in 7 seasons there
UNC- Hubert Davis 29-10 (15-5) T-2nd place, made the NCAA Championship game improbable run
PITT- Jeff Capel 14-19 (3-15) 14th place
UVA- Tony Bennett 15-16 (5-11) T-9th place
VT- Mike Young 16-16 (7-13) T-9th place
WF- Steve Forbes 6-16 (3-15) 14th place
Newbies this year:
ND- Micah Shrewsberry 9-16 (4-10) beat GT twice by slim margins
CUSE- Adrian Autry 16-10 (7-8) lost to GT
So 7 of the current coaches had big losing records in the ACC and two more Shrewsberry and Autry may end up with losing records along with Stoudamire in their first year. Guys like Brownell or Keatts did well out of the shoot and haven't really bounced back. Other than Duke and UNC, most teams have struggled under a first-year coach.
I just use these points to illustrate what expectations should be and this team should be in 11/12th place right now instead of 14th, but that is the difference right now to me. They are competitive and have been smoked twice this year in league play and just three times overall despite having a no-name true freshman point guard and no center/mature post body worth playing more than 10 mpg. Ndongo should be playing the 4 spot and isn't big enough to play the 5 right now against most of the league.
Have some patience with Stoudamire and what he is doing. He will make or break his program on recruiting and player development just like most GT coaches, but so far he wasn't exactly dealing with a loaded deck since maybe two guys Ndongo and Kelly COULD potentially start at another ACC school.
