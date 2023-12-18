Q's Take: Sponsored by Inteleca: Big decisions ahead for Key in the offseason

Thanks to our new sponsor Inteleca for helping bring back Q's Take my weekly look at things around GT and college sports from my vantage.Last year around this time, Brent Key was trying to put a bow on a hybrid recruiting class and getting ready to overhaul his staff particularly the offensive side of the ball. That ended with the hiring of Buster Faulkner after a very thorough interview process and then the staff was built around Faulkner and retained quarterbacks coach and co-OC Chris Weinke shortly thereafter. That was around this time last year as well.Key overhauled his offense and it paid huge dividends with a massive jump in production in every category. Now he has to repeat that process on the other side of the ball.Key relieved defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker of his playcalling duties midseason promoting linebacker coach and co-DC Kevin Sherrer into the play caller spot. Thacker moved back to work with Travares Tillman in the secondary again and then Key decided to move both of them off the field for the bowl game as both will aim to seek full-time opportunities elsewhere this offseason.The same scenario from the offensive culling last December is ahead of the Jackets post-Christmas.Per sources, Key has been working very hands-on with defensive recruiting and trying to wrap the class up before getting into the fine details of hiring his new defensive coordinator. Key has vetted some people, but he is taking his time with the process to hire the right person for the job.Buster Faulkner wanted the Georgia Tech job a year ago and fought for it ultimately winning over Key and while he did not have the resume of some of the other candidates, Key trusted himself and made the hire and it paid off immediately.Now he has to find a similar person to helm the defense. As I've said many times on JOL, Key would fire his mom if he thought it would help GT win more football games, so everything is on the table short of hiring people like his friend Jeremy Pruitt who is under show cause from the NCAA.The good news is the offense is stacked and in a position to level up in year two under Faulkner so the bar isn't having a top 30 defense like they have a top 30ish offense right now, the bar is getting to average again on defense like the 60s in the NCAA.If GT had an average defense this past season they'd have won nine games possibly.I know there has been some consternation over the defensive recruiting on the site, as well as Key, adjusting some things and the collective allocating resources, but keep in mind there is a second signing window in Feb and a whole other portal window post-spring that will be full of options to help fill gaps.The one thing I know about Key is he has a plan and a backup plan and a backup to the backup plan. That is how his mind works from running the gauntlet of a Georgia Tech education.There will be a lot of moving parts as this unfolds, changes and personnel additions and subtractions, but this is the process of building something from the ground up and establishing a culture and that is what Key is trying to do and what I've seen other successful coaches do and it is not always going to look like a straight line up, but will move in various directions until you start to reach your goals. Key has lofty ones for the Jackets and hopefully, for Tech fans he has similar results to his OC hire last offseason.Time will tell.