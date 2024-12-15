ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Q's Take: King and Philo's return for 2025 is a strong signal of Tech's bright future

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 10, 2006
79,421
301,945
113
44
East Cobb
Imagine being Haynes King a very talented quarterback who has battled through adversity his entire college career at Georgia Tech and during his early career at Texas A&M. That adversity included significant injuries that cost him parts of three seasons (two at A&M) now including two games in 2024. King was having a great season when the wheels came off the bus at UNC and his shoulder failed him. The Jackets turned to veteran backup Zach Pyron and then later to true freshman Aaron Philo after Pyron got banged up.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: bule1, R_Matt, AllOutJacket74 and 18 others
Kelly Quinlan said:
Imagine being Haynes King a very talented quarterback who has battled through adversity his entire college career at Georgia Tech and during his early career at Texas A&M. That adversity included significant injuries that cost him parts of three seasons (two at A&M) now including two games in 2024. King was having a great season when the wheels came off the bus at UNC and his shoulder failed him. The Jackets turned to veteran backup Zach Pyron and then later to true freshman Aaron Philo after Pyron got banged up.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: ramblinrev, tech_90 and OldDolio
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G

Throw the Bag at 👑 King

Replies
31
Views
2K
The Buzz - Members Only
Marty_Funkhouser
Marty_Funkhouser
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL King Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Replies
1
Views
599
The Buzz - Members Only
GTDGN04
GTDGN04
Alex Farrer

FOOTBALL King named to Davey O'Brien Weekly Great 8 list...

Replies
0
Views
348
The Buzz - Members Only
Alex Farrer
Alex Farrer
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL GT is the Cheez-It National Team of the Week

Replies
4
Views
759
The Buzz - Members Only
BeerBrewingJacket
BeerBrewingJacket
K

2025 Schedule

Replies
51
Views
4K
The Buzz - Members Only
BigDaddyBuzz
BigDaddyBuzz
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back