Kelly Quinlan
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 79,421
-
- 301,945
-
- 113
-
- 44
Imagine being Haynes King a very talented quarterback who has battled through adversity his entire college career at Georgia Tech and during his early career at Texas A&M. That adversity included significant injuries that cost him parts of three seasons (two at A&M) now including two games in 2024. King was having a great season when the wheels came off the bus at UNC and his shoulder failed him. The Jackets turned to veteran backup Zach Pyron and then later to true freshman Aaron Philo after Pyron got banged up.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.