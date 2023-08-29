We had a huge media turnout today, like 5x the normal crowd, so I'm going to actually skip over a lot of comments on things we've covered here and you can watch the video or listen to the audio if you want Key's full comments from today.



Brent opened up by joking it was like Gremlins seeing all the media here and I enjoyed his joked.



He said they are relatively healthy going into Louisville and he likes where the team is mentally coming off a very physical fall camp. He said everyone is entering the excitement phase and he is trying to temper that until Friday and focus on one game at a time. He said they only get 12 guaranteed opportunities to play a game fewer than any other sport, so they have to make the most of that and have fun.



Today was a Wednesday practice on a Tuesday because of the shuffled week.



Key said the team isn't anxious about the game, he is trying eliminate that idea from the whole organization and they have plenty in their lives to be anxious about and football shouldn't be one of those things. He wants them excited and ready to compete but he doesn't want them uptight. Don't play tight, don't play with a fear of making a mistake or the fear of losing. He said the best competitors don't play scared to lose it is about the opportunity to get better and show improvement each time and that has been the goal since camp opened. He is excited to see where they are at on Friday night.



Key said the first game is very much about stopping the run and the pass on D and it is not as much about the opponent as other games because you haven't seen this team play yet and they are a new staff at Louisville. They looked at Purdue, WKU for Brohm and Louisville tape from last year as well as tape on the transfers who they expect to play to come up with a plan, but the main goal is just going out and competing and seeing how it plays out because it is still just football.



Key said he is looking forward to seeing how his team deals with adversity and how they handle the challenges of this season. He said last year is last year and this is a new year and a new team.



Key said they plan to roll a lot of DLs and Marco Coleman really wants to keep those guys fresh and he has things ready to go for both run D and to get after the QB.



Key said offensively the goal is to have the team execute in every type of situation and they really focused on situational football in the spring and all of fall camp so they can play with a cool calm demeanor, but also physical and disciplined and that starts with Haynes King and that is how he wants him to play, loose and with confidence, but also the toughness he expects from his QB.



Someone tried to ask if Buster Faulkner will have an opening script and he ducked that.



On ACC expansion, Key said he loves the ACC and has been a part of it since 1996 and he has faith in the commissioner to do the right things and keep it a mix of great athletics and academics with an exciting brand of football. He is behind the decision to expand if they choose to do so.



Key said he wants to reestablish what Georgia Tech football is and that has been his goal since day one on the job. Being committed to that process and to each other and playing physical and tough football. He said every day he works to improve the team and put them in a situation where if they are in adverse situations they can lean on their training and execute.



Key said he hasn't announced the captain for the Louisville game, but he knows who they are and he will tell the team later this week.



Key said he is very confident in Ricky Brumfield and what he has done with the special teams unit and how they are now multiple in various aspects of the game. He is excited to see how they look live under the lights on that side of the ball on Friday night.