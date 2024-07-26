I'm going to do this one a little more quickly today because I have some plans tonight.



Today we spoke to DC Tyler Santucci, LB Kyle Efford and S Clayton Powell-Lee



Santucci said the OTAs really helped with retention from the players and getting that time gave the summer additions some time to learn and understand the scheme so they are still ironing out details, but the broad structure of the defense is in place and he is happy where they are at.



He said that Tah'j Butler really benefitted from enrolling early and getting the 15 spring practices under his bell and a full summer. He said on the D-line side they can roll three complete groups now and compete. He likes the additions of Zachary Tobe and Jayden Davis in the secondary as well and they are looking for competition and if they have 30 guys ready to play that is great and if it is 35-40 guys who can play that is even better or just 25, they will figure out how to get the best on the field.



Santucci said the LB room is still a work in progress, but it always is like that for him.



He was asked about pressure to improve the D and he said that is why Brent Key hired him, that is his job to make it better and that is what he signed up for. The expectation is he will do a good job. The expectation is to stop people, create takeaways and get the ball back to the offense and don't let the other team score touchdowns. That is not pressure, that is his job.



I asked him how Tren and Butler are doing at the WLB spot and he said that he told Tren it is a blank slate with him when he got here and he hasn't been under 220 since the spring. He played at 210 last year and he challenged him to get and stay above 220 and that is important for him to play the position well and grow as a young football player.



He said the DB room has some interchangeability to it because of the similar skillsets but it he is looking for competitive drive and the want to compete in one-on-one situations. You have to be athletic enough to play man-to-man and if you have top end speed maybe you are a corner and you need to be physical. If you communicate a little better and tackle a little better maybe you are a safety and the nickel is the combo of those both with the ability to blitz and play some zone.



I asked him about the influx of DTs and how the impacts his scheme and he joked he would love to run a 5-2 but they can't get away with that these days, but they'll need all the guys and they could be 7-8 deep at DT and they can play 3 in some packages and go bigger at times. He said playing 6-8 guys will keep everyone fresh all season and it could change some stuff for them defensively.



Santucci was asked if they will make a jump like the offense did with Buster last year and he said he isn't going to put numbers or limits on how they do or goals. They are trying to build the foundation of a great defense that improves every week.



Since we won't get him before FSU again and I asked about opening with them and he talked about Duke opening with Clemson last year on Labor Day (they beat the Tigers 28-7) and he said that it does add a sense of urgency but they won't do anything differently, but they aren't going to lie about what's on the horizon either. There are challenges ahead and FSU has done a great job of building a program and supplementing it with the portal and they have a new QB replacing Jordan Travis who was there and developed with the team over the last few years, but they will have a new guy and it will be interesting to see how they are on August 24





Safety Clayton Powell-Lee said that he was really antsy as a freshman and he is playing a lot more faster and more physical than he was and he likes the defense and the fit. He said Santucci does a good job of teaching the little details of stuff.



Powell-Lee said that he is proud of the defense and they are asking a lot of serious questions and communicating really well and even pre-snap the communication is really good. They are getting in the right coverages and are able to make the tweaks.



Powell-Lee said that he is working with Jayden Davis and DJ Moore at his spot and they are good about asking questions and want to learn a lot. He really likes the new CB they added Zachary Tobe and he loves learning the defense. He said that Tobe just wants to get better and they live together and have created a bond. He said that Davis is a heat-seeking missile in the run game. He is all gas and no brakes against the run and they are teaching him how to adapt to things like play-action passes and certain calls, but he is picking it up fast.



The other safety position would be LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore and Christian Pritchett. Powell-Lee's side is him, DJ Moore and Davis.



He said Coach Santucci is a lot like Coach Key just with a defensive mind instead of offensive. He has great reasonings for why they are doing something and can explain it well.



Powell-Lee has one of the helmet comm systems and he said that Coach Santucci will just suddenly talk in it during practice to keep him on point out of nowhere. He has it turned so it is not too loud but it is weird to him to have it in. He said each player can adjust the setting for it.







We had a funny moment with Kyle Efford as he nearly knocked off the mic and a Powerade because he was talking with his hands.



Efford said that the defense has slowed down a lot for him and Santucci does a great job of teaching the defense and he just wants them to go play ball and is a real teach and a lot like Coach Key out there.



Efford said they benefitted a lot from the OTAs and the defense has picked everything back up.



I asked him about being one of the old guys now and Efford said the transition to leadership has been smooth for him and he likes the system and thinks he has great chemistry with Tren Tatum at LB. He has enjoyed getting to know all the newcomers in the LB room.



Efford said he likes the depth they have and he feels like between EJ Lightsey, Jackson Hamilton, Tah'j Butler and Austin Dean they have a good rotation at the top and they can keep fresh legs out there. Keep fresh legs is crucial for a defense.



He said the D-line has been working hard and they are keeping things clean on the second level right now for them and it makes things much easier for the LBs.



Efford said they are amped up about playing FSU in Ireland and he wishes the game was next week, they've been building up all summer to this camp and now they are in the weird grey area until it gets to game week but they are itching to play.