FOOTBALL RECRUITING Portal Names to keep an eye on for an offer 12/14

DEFENSE


Good LB 111 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF


Former 4-star LB who didn't play this year


67 tackles and 2 INTs


Backup safety for Louisville, 29 tackles, good at run defense and pass rushing, needs to improve tackling


OLB from NJ, played at Delaware 3 sacks and 2 INTs this year

OFFENSE


32 catches, 795 yards, 9 TDs


23 catches 248 yds 2 TDs


starting OG at Coastal Carolina, grad transfer


starting LT/RT at Louisville, started out at Oklahoma State

Brandon Smith (Merrimack) FR

Starting center former DeMatha (Md.) standout
 
