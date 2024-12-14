Kelly Quinlan
DEFENSE
Good LB 111 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF
Former 4-star LB who didn't play this year
67 tackles and 2 INTs
Backup safety for Louisville, 29 tackles, good at run defense and pass rushing, needs to improve tackling
OLB from NJ, played at Delaware 3 sacks and 2 INTs this year
OFFENSE
32 catches, 795 yards, 9 TDs
23 catches 248 yds 2 TDs
starting OG at Coastal Carolina, grad transfer
starting LT/RT at Louisville, started out at Oklahoma State
Brandon Smith (Merrimack) FR
Starting center former DeMatha (Md.) standout
