ZEEK BIGGERS: (In progress.) Coming in, we recruited some new defensive tackles to help build the run game. So definitely guys getting older in the program, also added new additions to lead us. One from Penn State, one from Miami. They definitely going to contribute to stopping the run this year. We're definitely going to stop the run.



Q. Zeek, let's talk about the elephant in the room. I want to ask this question to coach key, but I'm asking for you. Three minutes and 31 seconds left on the clock. My guy, Kyle, has a chance on a toss sweep to make a play against Georgia. I know the expectation is to win every single ballgame, but we know that Georgia Tech has a different measuring stick because it's not about the ACC more than it is the team across the road. How much does that drive you, this coaching staff, the team on a daily basis to compete with the team that I won't mention?



ZEEK BIGGERS: Definitely we obviously watch film, realize that was something we could have did and got a stop, possibly won that game.



Definitely the rivalry with the team down the road, I don't know how to put it, but we know how we want to beat them every year, what we need to do to beat them every year. This year we definitely going to try to get that job done. Hopefully we come out with the victory.



Q. You're heading to Ireland in a few weeks. Your thoughts?



ZEEK BIGGERS: I ain't never been to Ireland. Plenty of people haven't. Definitely going to be a new experience for me. I'm going to try some new food, something like that.



Q. You changed your look up. What went into the decision to cut your hair?



ZEEK BIGGERS: I'm part of a fraternity. That's kind of what led into that. But I like it. New look. Stylish (smiling).



Q. In 2022, you saw action in 12 games. In 2023, you started 13 games. Talk about the elevation of your game from your sophomore to your junior year.



ZEEK BIGGERS: Really going into sophomore and junior year, more mature. I knew what I wanted to get done, how to do it.



Basically it was taking a step, growing into that leadership, speak up, be more vocal around the team, and also handling business on the field, so...



Q. Being a captain of the defense, how do you feel that van deny Pittsburgh and the brother from Miami have fit into the locker room?



ZEEK BIGGERS: Definitely they came in, we clicked right away. Them guys, we be on FaceTime, group chats all the time. We do stuff outside of just being in the locker room. Football as well. They came in and clicked. Definitely going to be guys that are going to help us win games this year.