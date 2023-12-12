Georgia Tech defensive tackle D'Quan Douse, offensive lineman Jordan Williams and receiver Eric Singleton Jr. all spoke to the media on Tuesday. Douse and Williams both seniors with a extra covid year will return to Tech next year. Singleton who is a freshman also turned down lucrative offers from schools back channeling to stay at Georgia Tech.



Coaches are out on the road so these practices are being run heavily by the GAs right now as the staff aim to close things out. This is a busy time for the guys who are normally on the scout team to get extra work and more indy work with coaches and staff than they've been getting since camp broke in August.



Douse explained his decision to walk on SR Day which confused some people on his status for 2024.



"I did walk on senior day. It was kind of a family thing for me just being there with my family in that moment, something we really wanted to do, and I appreciated that Coach Key allowed me to do that. But now I do have another year I plan to play here at Georgia Tech," Douse said.



Douse said the GT OL's growth is a real testament to how far they've come and how cohesive they are and being a defensive guy going against them they are quicker and connecting quicker and the chemistry is really good on that side of the ball. He is excited they are all coming back for next year and that bond should grow even stronger.



Douse said that guys are very bought into GT and what coach Key is doing here and that is why the numbers of guys in the portal are so low right now.



Douse said practicing in December has been a new and different thing and he has really enjoyed not being at home right now with his family but instead with his brothers playing ball. He is excited to play UCF and they have a mobile QB who they have to deal with.



Douse said the bowl practices have been very smooth and they are just staying competitive out there and guys are excited to come back and play.



Douse said a big goal for him is to work on his pass rush and become more active in that area and get to the QB more and improve his technique.



I asked him about Shymeik Jones and he said that he is going to be really good in the future and he has flashed some in practice, but he is still a little raw. He needs to refine his technique.



Jordan Williams said that OL's decision to return the four eligible starters (Connor Scaglione is out of eligibility) came from them talking and knowing how much more they can accomplish and how far they've come this season. They know they can play faster and make more plays and build upon the success from this year.



Williams said the OL has been building rapport with each other and knowing more about the defenses they play and how to attack them and build chemistry up. That should lead to more success down the road.



Williams said he is enjoying the bowl practices and he sees now how you can build upon success with the extra practice and time you get from the bowl game for the young guys on the team.



Williams said he never thought about leaving, he said when Coach Key recruited him to come to GT and his signed here he was focused on playing his entire career at Georgia Tech and he wants to be a part of the build up that is going on.



Williams said that OL coach Geep Wade isn't some guru with Xs and Os, he is just a good dude and a good coach and fun to talk to and he knows tactics and how to coach. He is like a buddy to the guys as well and he is your friend and is a good connection for a coach to have with players.



I asked him who is standing out to him in bowl practice from the younger guys and he said James BlackStrain, Ben Galloway, and Ethan Mackenny on offense and defensively DJ Moore is starting to flash at CB.



Williams said that his teammates really love what Coach Key is building and that is why you haven't seen many guys go into the portal.



Williams joked that Coach Key is still an O-line coach at heart and he will still come over during drills and chew them out left and right, but it comes from a place of love and they love having him come over and do that.



Williams said that Singleton is a quiet guy unless you talk to him and then he cuts up a lot in the locker room and is a fun guy to be around and then he is a great target on the field. He said once he has more time with the S&C guys he will be a real force.



Williams said the big jump they made offensively this year is really exciting for the future because they are able to execute this scheme and they love the playbook that Coach Faulkner brought in and it started to click in spring and fall camp.



Singleton said that teams have reached out to members of his family to try to lure him into the portal, but he committed to Georgia Tech who believed in him and he wants to be a part of this program not another school. He is who he is and he remembers where he came from and he has no reason to leave because Georgia Tech has everything he needs.



Singleton said he really enjoys how Haynes King throws a catchable ball and they have a good bond and a great relationship.



I asked him about his expectations for year one and he said really his goal was to just get on the field and his dad was the one who told him he had a chance to be a freshman All-American.



I asked him about Coach Crawford and he said that he loves him and he stays on top of all the WRs to try to make sure they do everything the right way.



Singleton said his favorite play from this season was his first touchdown catch against Louisville.