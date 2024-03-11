Kelly Quinlan
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 75,758
-
- 268,884
-
- 113
-
- 43
GT updated the roster so here are the new #s
0- Christian Leary was 6
2- Eric Singleton was 13
2- E.J. Lightsey transfer from UGA
3- Trey Cooley was 0
3- Ahmari Harvey was 18
4- Abdul Janneh was 18
4- Warren Burrell transfer from Tenn
6- Rodney Shelley was 17
6- Anthony Carrie FROSH
7- Taye Seymore was 25
10- Eddie Kelly was 97
12- Aaron Philo FROSH
13- Isiah Canion FROSH
14- Graham Knowles FROSH
15- Tah'j Butler FROSH
16- Syeed Gibbs transfer from Rhode Island
17- Jackson Hamilton transfer from Louisville
18- Zion Taylor was 83
25- Cedric Franklin FROSH
28- Trelain Maddox FROSH
40- Trenilyas Tatum moved back to his old # after going in the portal
50- Tana Alo-Tupuola FROSH
50- Ayo Tifase transfer from FSU
52- Harrison Moore FROSH
70- Jameson Riggs FROSH
77- Keylan Rutledge transfer from MTSU
79- Jordan Floyd FROSH
81- Trey Horne FROSH
83- Justin Brown SWITCH FROM DB to WR, I expected this for a while now
85- Jackson Hawes transfer from Yale
86- Ryland Goede transfer from UGA
90- Jordan Boyd FROSH
93- Jack Barton transfer from Furman
Kicker Aidan Birr also switched permanently to 33 from 93, he made that switch in the bowl game.
Everyone is accounted for matching with my scholarship sticky thread as well.
0- Christian Leary was 6
2- Eric Singleton was 13
2- E.J. Lightsey transfer from UGA
3- Trey Cooley was 0
3- Ahmari Harvey was 18
4- Abdul Janneh was 18
4- Warren Burrell transfer from Tenn
6- Rodney Shelley was 17
6- Anthony Carrie FROSH
7- Taye Seymore was 25
10- Eddie Kelly was 97
12- Aaron Philo FROSH
13- Isiah Canion FROSH
14- Graham Knowles FROSH
15- Tah'j Butler FROSH
16- Syeed Gibbs transfer from Rhode Island
17- Jackson Hamilton transfer from Louisville
18- Zion Taylor was 83
25- Cedric Franklin FROSH
28- Trelain Maddox FROSH
40- Trenilyas Tatum moved back to his old # after going in the portal
50- Tana Alo-Tupuola FROSH
50- Ayo Tifase transfer from FSU
52- Harrison Moore FROSH
70- Jameson Riggs FROSH
77- Keylan Rutledge transfer from MTSU
79- Jordan Floyd FROSH
81- Trey Horne FROSH
83- Justin Brown SWITCH FROM DB to WR, I expected this for a while now
85- Jackson Hawes transfer from Yale
86- Ryland Goede transfer from UGA
90- Jordan Boyd FROSH
93- Jack Barton transfer from Furman
Kicker Aidan Birr also switched permanently to 33 from 93, he made that switch in the bowl game.
Everyone is accounted for matching with my scholarship sticky thread as well.